A pre-game team meeting and a line change made the difference Sunday for the Tulsa Oilers, who soundly defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 in front of 4,140 at the BOK Center.
The victory allowed the Oilers (11-15-2) to pick up two wins from a three-game homestand with the Thunder that began Friday with the Oilers winning 6-3 and losing on Saturday 5-2.
The line change, which paired newcomer Cory Ward with Charlie Sampair and J.J. Piccinich, resulted in three goals by Ward, a goal and two assists by Sampair and an assist by Piccinich. Ward’s second and third goals came in the third period, followed by an empty-net goal from Jack Kopacka.
“We jelled really good tonight,” said Ward, who joined the Oilers this weekend after playing with the Cincinnati Cyclones. “Since the first day I have clicked with them and I think it was a good all-around effort. They have made me feel part of the team and that makes me play really well.
“Most of the season has been frustrating to me so it was good to come in be part of the team and help get a win.”
Oilers coach Rob Murray was pleased with the way his team responded.
“We had a long, 45-minute meeting before the game,” Murray said. “It was an open forum and everyone talked. We discussed what we needed to do. There was a definite mindset change going into tonight’s game. That was carried over to the third period. It was more of a mentality that we were not going to be denied tonight. We outshot (Wichita) 22-4 in the third and that is as dominant as you are going to get.”
Wichita’s Beau Starrett stuffed the puck past Oilers goalie Olle Eriksson Ek with a wraparound move 35 seconds into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Ward answered with a shot down the slot at 6:07 to tie it at 1-1.
In the second period, Peter Crinella pinged a shot off the post at 5:39 to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Charlie Sampair tied it again for the Oilers just 21 seconds later.
The three-game series brought back fond memories for first-year Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay, who had not been back in Tulsa since he left the Oilers coaching job four years ago.
“I spent six years of my life here and watched my kids grow up and really enjoyed my time,” Ramsay said of his time (2010-15) as Oilers coach. “This is a fabulous town with great fans and a great place to raise your kids. It was bittersweet. In this profession, jobs do not last.”
Ramsay knew winning in Tulsa would be no easy task.
“Tulsa has a very good club and I was happy with the way we played tonight,” Ramsay said after Saturday’s win.
“In order for us to be successful we had to play as a whole team and I thought they played hard tonight. Our goaltender was very good and kept us in early on.
“The standings are tight and everyone is fighting for spots.”
OILERS 5, THUNDER 3
Wichita 1 2 0 — 3
Tulsa 1 1 3 — 5
First Period: 1, Starrett 10 (Ricci, Exell) :35. 2, Tulsa, Ward 2 (Piccinich) 6:07. Penalties: Tulsa, Jackson (holding) 15:28. Wichita, Hebig (roughing) 18 :23. Tulsa, Kopacka (roughing) 18:23.
Second Period: 3, Wichita, Crinelle 5 (Ricci) 5:39. 4, Tulsa, Sampair 6 (Piccinich, Ward) 6:00. 5, Wichita, Crinella 6 (Parkkonen, Exell) 18:40. Penalties: Wichita, De Jong (high sticking) 8:44.
Third Period: 6, Tulsa, Ward 3 (Sampair, Piccinich) 1:06. 7, Tulsa, Ward 4 (Sampair, McKee) 9:06. 8, Tulsa, Kopacka 4 (D. Moynihan) 19:45 (en). Penalties: Wichita, Dorowicz (tripping) 9:15. Wichita, Starrett (cross checking) 13:33.
Power Plays: Wichita, 0-1. Tulsa, 0-3.
Shots: Wichita, 13-6-4—23. Tulsa, 13-16-22—51.
Saves: Wichita, Gillam 12-15-19—46. Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 12-4-4—20.
Referee: Gruhl. A: 4,140.