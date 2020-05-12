Southern Hills recently completed an $11 million renovation that included the reconstruction of every tee box, bunker and green, and will host the PGA Championship in 2030. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Tiger Woods won the last PGA Championship played at Southern Hills in 2007. It was announced Tuesday that the 2030 PGA Championship will be played at Southern Hills. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
For three years, there was this: Sooner or later, Southern Hills will get another PGA Championship.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tulsa’s next rounds of PGA Championship golf will be played later instead of sooner.
Southern Hills Country Club is the site of the PGA Championship in 2030, when Tiger Woods will be 54 years old, when Brooks Koepka will be 40, when Rory McIlroy will be 41, and when former Oklahoma State superstars Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff are 32 and 31, respectively.
Somewhere in the U.S. or Europe or Asia, there is today an eighth-grader who by 2030 will have emerged as a hot-shot player and a contender for the Wanamaker Trophy.
So, yes, you have to look 10 years into the future to find 2030, but it’ll get here eventually. When it does, and when the PGA Championship is played for the 112th time, Southern Hills becomes the only venue to have hosted the tournament on five occasions.
In 2017, it was announced by the PGA of America that Tulsa would host two events: the May 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and a PGA Championship in a year that hadn’t been determined.
More recently, it was known that Southern Hills would get the PGA Championship — and its eighth professional major championship overall — in 2025 or 2030.
On Tuesday, a PGA of America press release ended the guessing game. It’ll be 2030.
“We already had a signed contract for ’30, but in our conversations with the PGA, we were trying to get an earlier date,” Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis explained. “There was some hope that ’25 might materialize, but that didn’t work out.
“It’s exciting for our members, and it’s exciting for the city and also the state. A PGA Championship is pretty special. There are (only) two handfuls of clubs that can host something like this. To have it (in Tulsa) is very special and rewarding. It brings a lot of notoriety.”
Tulsa’s first PGA Championship was conducted in 1970, when Dave Stockton collected the $40,000 winner’s prize by outscoring Arnold Palmer and Bob Murphy by two shots.
There also were PGA Championships at Southern Hills in 1982, when Raymond Floyd played beautifully and won; in 1994, when Nick Price lapped the field; and in 2007, when Tiger Woods shot a second-round, course-record-tying 63 and went on to capture the 13th of his 15 major championships.
The U.S. Open was played here in 1958 (only 22 years after the Southern Hills development was completed), in 1977 and in 2001.
The last couple of years have been eventful for Southern Hills. Last summer, the club completed an $11 million course renovation that included the reconstruction of every tee box, bunker and green.
In April, by order of Mayor G.T. Bynum and in consideration of the attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, all Tulsa private and public golf courses were closed. The ban was lifted on May 1, and Sidorakis said traffic on Southern Hills’ 18-hole championship course has been heavy.
“We’ve been very, very busy on the golf course, and tennis utilization has increased,” Sidorakis said. “We reopened the clubhouse and the (food-and-beverage service) today, which is exciting.”
Sidorakis says all club employees are wearing protective masks, have their temperature checked daily and must fill out a daily, health-related questionnaire. Southern Hills has 940 members.
Previous Tulsa-hosted PGA Championships were conducted in August. When Woods won here in 2007, the average high temperature that week was the hottest in the history of major championship golf.
In 2019, the PGA of America moved its signature event to May (although this year’s PGA Championship was postponed, because of the coronavirus threat, until August).
Comparing a Tulsa May to a Tulsa August, Sidorakis said, “(May) is better (for) the golf course, rather than having the abusive heat like we can have in August. It gives us the ability to control moisture on the greens a little bit more, and the golf course will be a firmer golf course on the fairways and greens. I think it’s more difficult when it plays firmer.
“It’s better to be in 80 degrees than 105 degrees. More comfortable, for sure, and easier to walk the golf course in that type of temperature.”
The Senior PGA Championship, including practice rounds, is scheduled for May 25-30, 2021 in Tulsa.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to host the championship and have spectators,” Sidorakis stated. “It will be normal and we’ll bring championship golf back to Tulsa and Southern Hills.”
The Senior PGA Championship field, Sidorakis said, will include “guys I grew up with and guys you grew up with. (Players who) were here in ’94 and 2001 and some in 2007.
“Hopefully, Phil (Mickelson) will play next year. He’ll be 50. He would be a big draw. I think he would be the type of draw that we had when Tiger was here in ’01.”
