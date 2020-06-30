...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TODAY, DANGEROUSLY HOT
CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES 109 TO 112 DEGREES. FOR THE
HEAT ADVISORY THURSDAY, HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, PAWNEE, TULSA, CREEK, OKFUSKEE
AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT
ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Tulsa Drillers players line up along the dugout during the their Opening Night game against the Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
In the last inning of professional baseball to have been played in this city — the decisive Game 5 of the 2019 Texas League Championship Series — the Amarillo Sod Poodles scored seven ninth-inning runs and defeated the Tulsa Drillers 8-3.
If the 2,434 fans in attendance were shocked by that outcome, imagine their shock if they had known what was coming in 2020 and that a virus would paralyze the sports world.
For Tulsa Drillers general manager Mike Melega, Tuesday was bittersweet. First, there was the statement-of-the-obvious announcement from Major League Baseball that there will be no Minor League Baseball this season.
As 82 days have passed since the Drillers were scheduled to have opened on April 9, we kinda presumed that for the first time since World War II, we in Tulsa would be sentenced to a year without professional baseball.
A few hours after the MLB announcement — and 289 days since that crushing ninth inning against Amarillo — the ONEOK Field gates finally were unlocked.
There finally was baseball in Tulsa — the first Texas Collegiate League baseball game for a Drillers team of college-level prospects.
There began on Tuesday a 30-games-in-34 days sprint for these baby-faced Drillers, who were matched with the baby-faced Frisco RoughRiders.
From the TCL version of the Drillers, Melega said, “We’re going to see good, quality baseball — maybe a little bit of a notch below the (Double A) Drillers, but the (event) production is going to be the same. In-between innings contests. The food. The drink. Hornsby’s going to be running around. Beautiful new scoreboard to show off. All good.
“Hopefully, we’ll go for a championship. Tulsa teams have (played) for championships three years in a row. Let’s make it four.”
Thanks for nothing, Major League Baseball.
Everyone recognizes the challenges of managing the logistics of the coronavirus disruption, but MLB allowed money to drive a wedge between the owners and players’ union.
The income of countless baseball fans has been impacted, and yet MLB’s money disagreements crushed any chance that a market like Tulsa might get at least a shortened Texas League season. Melega and his staff worked all winter to prepare for absolutely nothing.
Well, for nothing until these kids played on Tuesday.
Of the official cancellation of 2020 Minor League Baseball, “We were mentally prepared for it,” Melega said. “I’m not too stressed over it at all. If this was early May, I would have been devastated because I was really hopeful still at that point. But over time, you start to realize the writing is on the wall. This was more of a formality today.
“I’m happy that we’re in a market where, while we’re making that announcement that the minor league season is canceled, we’re getting ready to start a season (with) players wearing Tulsa uniforms.”
When the Tulsa season originally was to have started on April 9, the 7 p.m. temperature was 65 degrees. When former Jenks star Bryce Osmond released the first pitch for Tulsa on Tuesday, the temperature was 90. By the middle innings, though, conditions were perfect.
For a typical season opener at ONEOK Field, when the weather is dry, there would be a sellout. The attendance total would exceed 8,000. Because social distancing measures currently are enforced by the Drillers, however, there probably won’t be more than 2,500 for any of these TCL games. Tuesday’s attendance: 1,812.
When this game began, manager Tom Holliday and the bat boy were the only Tulsa dugout personnel who wore protective masks. Eventually, Holliday’s mask was discarded. The bat boy was masked all night.
A pregame highlight was the ceremonial first-pitch strike fired by hair stylist Gina Woods, the owner of the nearby Loc Shop on Black Wall Street. If Gina had been facing a right-handed batter, her legitimately nice fastball would have painted the outer edge of the plate.
I’ve seen many gruesome first-pitch failures at ONEOK Field. Launched from a distance of 56 feet, Gina’s was brilliant.
I’ve missed the professional Drillers, but these young substitutes will do for now. It was just so nice to be back at ONEOK Field. Whether it involved professionals or college guys or seventh-graders, it was awesome to see live baseball.
As Tulsa took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning, I would have been happy to see Gina Woods warming up in the bullpen.
