When I think of big bass and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, the indelible image is that 29-pound, 3-ounce bag of fish Talala pro Edwin Evers hauled out on the Bassmaster Classic stage in March 2016.
The BOK Center crowd erupted at the sight.
A big ol’ fat 6-14 anchored that bag and a couple others in there didn’t look much smaller. What a beautiful set of triplets. To land a 6-pound average bag of five on Grand with an anchor just shy of 7 pounds was one heckuva big deal on that day.
It is on any day on any lake north of I-40.
Park Hill pro Jason Christie landed in second place that year, thanks to that bag, and he remarked at the time that he had seen only a few groups that big come off Grand Lake in tournaments over his many years fishing the lake.
That was four years ago. Now with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation stocking about 1,000 Florida-strain bass this season, we have something new to look forward to five, six, eight or 10 years from now: even bigger fish.
The stocking is not a numbers game, it’s a genetics gambit, and the biologists have done some experimenting the past five years that indicate it should pay off.
“I think it’s an awesome deal,” Evers said Friday. “Especially with the idea of stocking the Floridas and to get the F1 with the northerns, and by doing it stocking adult bass, those fish aren’t going to get eaten. Some of those big ones might spawn this year and others will spawn next. I just think it’s really, really neat the way they did it.”
Christie said he and his family have caught some 8-, 9- and 10-pounders at the lake over the years, but they were rare.
“Grand has proven over the years that it’s one of the best bass lakes we have. It has a lot of good fish habitat. With the docks with the shad, it’s got everything you need to build big fish. Those fish that are up there just don’t get big-big,” he said. “I think in several years you’re going to see more of those 8-, 9-, 10-pounders. They have everything they need to live there; we just need some genetics to get more of those really big fish.”
That, indeed, is the idea, according to Wildlife Department Northeast Region Supervisor Josh Johnston. I met him and his cousin, biologist Brad Johnston, in a secret location at the lake Tuesday to watch one of those first batches of mature Floridas hit the water.
It’s crazy to think some of them might actually already be spawning, but it’s possible.
Florida-strain bass stockings were attempted at the lake through the 1980s and 1990s, but it just didn’t work out like it did at other Oklahoma lakes, Johnston said.
Grand was too far north of what is called the degree-day line for Florida genetics. Not enough sunlight, not enough warmth. They just didn’t make it. Plus, the more aggressive and plentiful northern strain likely made snacks of many of those fingerlings.
In the warmer lakes like Arbuckle, McGee Creek and Broken Bow, the fingerlings did just fine and the genetics for F1 (first generation) Florida bass took off to create bigger fish that pushed Oklahoma’s Top 20 bass all well over the 13-pound mark. The oldest one on the list is from 1993 and it was a Florida-strain bass caught in a farm pond.
But compared to other lakes across the state where Florida-strain fingerlings were stocked, Grand turned out “the worst genetic profile” of any other lake, Johnston said.
“When you look at all the other lakes showing 15-25% Florida genes in that water body, and then you look at Grand and it’s zero every year except for one — and it came back at 1% — we pretty much determined in that over 16 or 18 years it was pretty much a waste of resources,” he said.
What’s different now is the growth and advancements at the Durant Hatchery, he said.
No longer is Oklahoma buying bass with pure Florida-strain DNA from other states. The hatchery managers have become skilled at raising their own brood stock. They always try to produce more than you’ll need, and in the process the hatchery has more “leftover” fish year after year, some years more than others, he said.
Talk about an efficient use of our fishing license dollars and equipment taxes. They no longer have to purchase fish from other states and they now produce a by-product that has the potential to bring F1 bass to northern Oklahoma lakes. Yes, please.
Thumbs-up to the hatchery crew.
Johnson said smaller efforts tested the past five years at Eucha, Fort Gibson and Ponca lakes have demonstrated the potential for success.
Some more stockings are likely on the books — for at least another year or two — at Grand, but other northern lakes will be vying for this opportunity. Bet on it.
Stocking will continue to target in this same secret location on Grand for now. The genetics will disperse from there. The limited stocking area gives biologists a better chance to find the F1s when they return to catch and age fish and pull fin clips for DNA testing these first few years, he said.
Each female stocked can lay 3,000 to 4,000 eggs each year for eight to 10 years, he said. The males can roam and find some northern girls. Then their offspring lay eggs and their offspring mate, and on it goes. Testing will tell the biologists the genetics of the fish with detail, Johnston said. They will know about F1s, distant crosses, cross-backs, etc.
“It is still is, in essence, an experiment,” Johnston said. “Every body of water is different, but I have a real good feeling about this.”
Five years from now, 10 years from now, maybe we’ll see another Classic, maybe next time with, say, a 50-pound bag?