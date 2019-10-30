The Welcome Home 5K, benefiting the Oklahoma Disabled American Veterans, will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 9 at Mohawk Park.
The unique fundraising event is a run, walk, adaptive cycle and motorcycle ride designed to express patriotism and show veterans how much their service is appreciated as well as bring awareness to veteran suicide.
The event also features the Eagle Ops Honor Mile, which will recognize 200 fallen service members.
Veterans and first responders can receive exclusive registration benefits and a commemorative medal in appreciation of their service.
Registration for the general public includes a shirt, bib and timing chip. Entry fee is $30 through Oct. 31 and increases to $35 Nov. 1.
For more, visit eagleops.org/WelcomeHome5K.