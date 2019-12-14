Summary: Ostap Safin scored two goals Saturday night, including an empty-netter at 18:20 of the third period, to spark Wichita’s 5-2 ECHL win over the Oilers at the BOK Center.
Notes: Tulsa again outshot Wichita (43-32), but Thunder goalie Evan Weninger turned away 41 shots. ... Tulsa pulled within 3-2 with second-period goals by John Wesley (3:51) and Cam Knight (10:01), but it couldn’t get anything into the net in the third.
Records: Tulsa is 10-15-2-0, 22 points, seventh place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 12-10-5-0, 29 points, fourth in Mountain.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita, BOK Center
THUNDER 5, OILERS 2
Wichita 1 2 2 — 5
Tulsa 0 2 0 — 2
First period: 1. Wichita, Dorowicz 8, 0:15. Penalties: Ricci, Wic (high-sticking), 7:15; McNulty, Tul (high-sticking), 10:33; Pleskach, Tul (cross-checking), 16:19.
Second period: 2. Tulsa, Wesley 8 (Piccinich, Moynihan), 3:51. 3. Wichita, Safin 9 (Parkkonen, Hebig), PP, 6:27. 4.Tulsa, Knight 6 (Jackson, Liberati), PP, 10:01. 5. Wichita, Salvaggio 3 (Fournier, Weselowski), 17:33. Penalties: Liberati, Tul (slashing), 5:19; Weselowski, Wic (holding), 8:02.
Third period: 6. Wichita, De Jong 2 (Safin, Dorowicz), 12:02. 7. Wichita, Safin 10 (Parkkonen), EN, 18:06. Penalties: Starrett, Wic (interference), 4:20.
Power plays: Wichita 1-for-3; Tulsa 1-for-3.
Shots: Wichita 14-13-5—32; Tulsa 16-13-14—43.
Saves: Wichita, Weninger 16-11-14—41; Tulsa, Williams 13-11-3—27.
Referee: Gruhl. A: 5,157.