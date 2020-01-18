Area conservation groups and individuals interested in water, wildlife and conservation issues will gather in Tulsa for a primer on the upcoming legislative session the evening of Jan. 28.
The Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma Legislative Primer is set with a happy hour at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.
Speakers from the coalition and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will address priorities and concerns for the upcoming session that deal with science-based wildlife management and clean water issues.
The meeting is free and open to all interested. Drinks and food will be available for purchase from Heirloom and the Doctor Kustom Food Truck.
Ron Suttles, a coalition founder and board member, said the group is tracking some bills that will be carrying over from last year’s session and other new items.
“We’re a group made up of folks interested in outdoor recreation and conservation and this is our kickoff event to pay attention to issues that may run adversely to those ideas,” Suttles said. “Legislators need to hear and understand interests in conservation, water and wildlife.”
This is the coalition’s eighth year and it continues to grow, he said.
“The hunters/anglers are becoming more aware and every year we see the community we are a part of growing. ... People with outdoor interests are beginning to understand they’re more effective when they can have an organized and effective voice speaking together rather than as individuals.”
The group is affiliated with the National Wildlife Federation and has Oklahoma member groups, including the Tulsa Bird Dog Association, Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition, Save the Illinois River, Trout Unlimited, Tulsa Audubon Society, All Souls Green Team, and Land Legacy.
Suttles described the group as something “like an onion” with its member organizations, partner organizations, related clubs, and individuals.
“It’s what our goal was when we formed, and we’re really pleased to see the outdoor community beginning to become more involved and we have been very pleased with the way they conduct themselves and the effectiveness of their vision of how things should work,” he said.