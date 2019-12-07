Proposed changes to hunting and fishing rules for 2020 include marked changes to the seasons for white-tailed deer and proposals that appear to encourage harvest of more does as well, as the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation solicits public comments for its annual round of changes to Title 800 wildlife rules.
Among proposals likely to be most hotly discussed are those to increase the firearm season for deer and increase the bag limit.
The season would go from 16 days beginning the Saturday before Thanksgiving with a limit of three (one antlered, two antlerless), to a 23-day season beginning at the same time and with a limit of six (only one of which may be antlered). The season-long limit would remain at six. The difference is a hunter could chose to take all six in one seasonal hunting method, be it the gun season, muzzleloader season or archery.
Wildlife officials have said the deer population is healthy and that the aim with these proposals generated from within the department is maximizing hunter opportunities and with encouragement to increase the state’s harvest of does, which annually falls about 10-15% short of the target harvest level.
Bow hunters likely will be happy to see proposals that will leave the archery season open on wildlife management areas during the muzzleloader and gun seasons. Several WMAs also are proposing additional days with antlerless harvest available. Deer and turkey seasons on several WMAs also are proposed to be “same as statewide” rules instead of being shorter, as they are now.
Added to the rules are additional hunting opportunities at National Wildlife Refuges around the state. The refuges have put those hunting opportunities into practice in 2019 or have announced controlled hunts that will be open for 2020, but the rules need to go through the Title 800 process to be officially included in the state’s rules. The same goes for hunting rules for the new SanBois WMA, currently regulated by emergency order.
Anglers will find changes to trout size limits and fishing areas. Upland hunters will note a proposal to open all of Osage County for pheasant hunting, and turkey hunters will note Black Kettle WMA is requesting a decrease in its springtime turkey limit to one tom.
Public comments on the proposals will be accepted through Jan. 3. Public hearings will be held Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the wildlife headquarters offices at 1801 N. Lincoln in Oklahoma City and at the Broken Bow Public Library at 404 N. Broadway in Broken Bow.
Comments can be made in an online poll at wildlifedepartment.com or mail written comments to: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, RE: Public Comment, P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
After comments the Wildlife Conservation Commission will vote on proposed changes this spring. Those approved by the commission will be forwarded to the legislature for approval and the governor.