ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burke stoked new flames to the fire surrounding the controversial “Horns Down” celebration during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, offering evidence that more drama may lie ahead this fall
Asked if or how the popular celebration — a taunting take on Texas’ “Horns Up” hand sign — would be officiated in the Big 12 this season, Burke gave an ambiguous answer, leaving the conference’s updated stance open to interpretation and ripe for more debate come Big 12 play in 2019.
“The answer I will give you is ‘it depends,' ” Burke said Tuesday. “It's like any unsportsmanlike act. If somebody scores quickly, turns to their cheering section, and it's quick and they move on, we're not going to do anything with that. If it's to a bench or to another player, and it's prolonged, it would be an unsportsmanlike act.”
Based on Burke’s response, Horns Down celebrations such as the ones West Virginia’s Will Grier and David Sills flashed toward Longhorns fans in November 2018, which breathed new life into the issue, would fit the definition of an unsportsmanlike act. Other displays of the hand signal, toward a player’s own sideline rather than opposing players, coaches or fans for instance, Burke would seem to indicate, would not be deemed a penalty.
“Like any play, there is a degree, who it's directed at, if they do it in their bench area, we're not going to look at it,” Burke continued. “It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have.”
Ultimately, Burke’s comments Tuesday may have left coaches, players and fans with more questions than answers on the subject, and the debate over Horns Down appears likely to be drawn out once again when the season gets underway this fall.