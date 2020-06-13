Just a day or two after “borrowing” some small passion vine plants from the garden of a friend to establish in my own backyard, holes turned up in the leaves.
The natural move when something like that happens is to turn over some leaves and “see who might be hanging around.”
The tiny, dark, black and orange spiny little caterpillar about the size of three grains of rice was a challenge for me to identify, but Sandy Schwinn, who had offered the young plants to me, knew right away when I sent a photo of the critter.
“Variegated fritillary caterpillar. Congrats!” she texted back.
I had mentioned to Schwinn I was at war with non-native vines in my backyard and was looking for a native plant that might establish itself as I fought back the others. It would be a plus if it was one that hosted butterflies as well.
I told her I had seen passion vine in a local meadow and hoped to find it again. Schwinn saved me the time, as she had plenty volunteers growing here and there in a wildflower plot in her backyard. The second week of May we plucked up about a dozen of the plants, I brought them home, put them in pots and crossed my fingers that they’d survive.
I had no idea I’d already have a new backyard visitor along with the plants. In fact, as a few more days passed, it turned out I had three.
Much as it’s preferable to let nature take its course, Schwinn said I might want to make use of a butterfly enclosure while I helped the transplants take root and to get a close-up look at the fritillary cats, chrysalis and adult.
The variegated does not fall short on looks in any stage of its life cycle. Lateral orange and cream stripes run the length of the caterpillars, but they sport black feet, a black head and antennae and rows of black spines that sport a metallic blue highlight.
The chrysalis is something that comes right out of a 1960s sci-fi film. White armor dominates the outside and it sports orange and black highlights that appear as if the caterpillar’s body has melted into a new mold. The spiny body theme carries through with gold-tipped nubs.
Schwinn was right about enjoying the show as the larvae transformed to pupa and then adult. It was quite a show, and the enclosure on my back porch kept them safe from wasps on the prowl.
Passion vine is a host plant for both the variegated and the Gulf fritillary, as well as two much less commonly seen in the state, a zebra longwing and the Diana, all fritillary species. Violets also are a host plant for these butterflies.
Even if more fritillaries don’t come to visit the purple flowers of the vine — sometimes called maypop or passion flower — add a nice native plant color to the garden that offers nectar for other butterflies and pollinators.