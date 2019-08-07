Xtreme Fight Night 361 takes place at River Spirit Casino Thursday at 8 p.m.
The card features an eight-man tournament. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will be a special guest in attendance at the event. Tickets start at $45.
