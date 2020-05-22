Hundreds of competitive youth softball games are scheduled to be played in the Tulsa area this weekend, signaling a return to full swing after the COVID-19 disruption.
If not for Friday morning storms that led to the night games being canceled, Broken Arrow’s Arrowhead Park would have hosted 125 games for the Memorial Day Invitational Tournament, a prominent USA Softball event featuring more than 40 teams.
“We are just thrilled to be able to get any kind of softball activities going at this point,” said Dennisa Kerr, president of the BA Girls Softball League. “This is a very large part of our season that we have missed so far, so we are very excited about it and we’re going to do everything we can to get it in.”
Six weeks later than planned, teams were recently able to start practicing in anticipation of the season starting. Many of the teams traveling to Broken Arrow for the tournament are coming from states that are not cleared to play, traveling from as far as Iowa and Nebraska.
To safely accommodate this weekend’s crowds, Arrowhead Park will have a sanitizing crew making hourly rounds. Softballs and dugouts will be sanitized between games, and the concession lines will have social-distancing protocols.
Instead of having attendees funnel through the main gate, they will be allowed to enter at any gate around the park.
“We have closed our bleachers and asked that parents bring their own chairs; that way they’re responsible for them being sanitized,” Kerr said. “We’re only allowing them to sit along the foul lines and along the outfield fence to help them spread out more.
“Not having the fans right behind the backstop is going to be a little different, but really I think it will be business as usual, for the most part.”
As part of USSSA Fastpitch events, Owasso is hosting a 75-team tournament this weekend and Sand Springs and Jenks will be sites for the Stars and Stripes Bash involving more than 50 teams.
In Tulsa, youth softball games won’t be played until after June 1 because of the citywide ban on activities involving more than 10 people. Softball associations in Sand Springs and Skiatook canceled their spring seasons and will resume in summer and fall, respectively.