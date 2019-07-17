Zach McKinstry and Justin De Fratus have been two of the Tulsa Drillers’ consistently strong performers during the past two months, and they enjoyed another impressive night Wednesday.
McKinstry went 3-for-3 with a RBI, and De Fratus allowed two runs over six innings to lead Tulsa past the Frisco RoughRiders 7-6 at ONEOK Field.
De Fratus (6-5) delivered a “quality start” for the eighth time in nine games — allowing three earned runs or less in six or more innings. However, it wasn’t officially a start because the Drillers used an opener for the fourth time in eight games. An opener is a relief pitcher on the mound for an inning or two before the scheduled starter.
McKinstry had his third three-hit game in his past six starts. He is batting .300 since May 31.
The Drillers (51-44 overall, 14-12 second half) trailed 5-4 in the see-saw affair before scoring three in the sixth inning off reliever CD Pelham (0-2). For the third consecutive inning, a Drillers rally was ignited by a leadoff walk — this one to Connor Wong. Jared Walker followed with an infield hit. Carlos Rincon’s grounder sneaked into center field for a tying RBI single. Drew Avans’ hit loaded the bases. McKinstry’s pop-fly single drove in Walker with the go-ahead run. Omar Estevez then nearly grounded into a triple play, but beat the relay to first, allowing Rincon to cross the plate for a 7-5 advantage.
Frisco (42-52, 9-16 second half) threatened to tie the game in the ninth. Leody Taveras led off with a single off reliever Victor Gonzalez and raced to third on Yonny Hernandez’s single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly drove in Taveras. With Hernandez at third after two wild pitches, Charles LeBlanc drew a two-out walk, but Jordan Sheffield retired Andretty Cordero on a deep flyout to close out the Drillers’ third win in their past four games.
Tulsa is 7-1 this season against Frisco after splitting the first two games of this series.
Frisco took a 3-0 lead against Drillers opener Nolan Long, who exited after giving up Taveras’ three-run homer with two outs in the second.
The Drillers countered with two runs in the fourth off Frisco starter Jason Bahr, who issued a leadoff walk to Cristian Santana. Keibert Ruiz lined a one-out double that took a bad hop past the center fielder Taveras allowing Santana to score Tulsa’s first run. Wong’s single drove in Ruiz as the Drillers cut their deficit to 3-2.
Tulsa scored twice off reliever Yoel Espinal in the fifth. Avans drew a leadoff walk and raced home on McKinstry’s double. Estevez’s deep flyout advanced McKinstry to third. With the infielders playing in, Santana chopped a RBI single into center field for a 4-3 lead that didn’t last long.
Frisco’s Leblanc and Cordero opened the sixth with singles. One out later, De Fratus issued a pair of walks, forcing in a run. Taveras’ sacrifice fly gave Frisco a 5-4 lead that was short-lived.