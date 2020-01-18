Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten has been named the 2019 Oklahoma Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
It’s the fifth year in a row a writer from the World has earned the honor. University of Oklahoma beat writer Eric Bailey won the award last year. Sports columnist Guerin Emig won it in 2017, and high school writers Mike Brown won in 2016 and Barry Lewis in 2015. It is the second time Haiston has won the award. He also was honored in 2010.
Since 2003, a World writer has been named the Oklahoma NSMA sports writer of the year 14 times.
Haisten joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only World sports writer to have at one time covered Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis.
KOTV sports director John Holcomb, who also serves as the color announcer on Oklahoma State football and radio broadcasts, was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year by the NSMA. It’s the fourth consecutive year a broadcaster from Tulsa has won the award. FOX23 sports director Nathan Thompson won the award in 2018, Tulsa Drillers play-by-play announcer Dennis Higgins was the 2017 winner, and KJRH sports director Cayden McFarland won in 2016.
Each year the NSMA names a writer and broadcaster of the year from each state.
It also honors a national writer and broadcaster of the year. Kevin Harlan of CBS was named the 2019 National Sportscaster of the Year, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN won the National Sports Writer of the Year award for a third straight year.