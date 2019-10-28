Will Rogers Days
To mark the 140th birthday of the Oklahoma native humorist and writer, a wide variety of events are planned in and around Claremore, with several events at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch Oct. 30-Nov. 4, including the annual Native American Festival at Rogers State University, parade and Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival. willrogers.com
Jamey Johnson
Award-winning country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will return for a Halloween show Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa. Johnson is known for his 2008 platinum album, “That Lonesome Song,” and his 2010 double album, “The Guitar Song.” hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots
Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, Tulsa Friday, Nov. 1. Bones is vice president and creative director of iHeartCountry and is host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Bobby Bones Show.” hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Stoney LaRue
Red Dirt artist Stoney LaRue will perform at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. LaRue got his start playing in bars around Stillwater. cainsballroom.com
Fall Home Expo
Cooler weather, changing leaves and the upcoming holiday season make it a perfect time for the Fall Home Expo Friday, Nov. 1- Sunday, Nov. 3 at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. This three-day event features the latest home products, a selection of goods to get you ready for the changing seasons and a variety of holiday gift ideas. fallhomeexpo.com
Casting Crowns with Hillsong Worship
Grammy-winning Christian rock band Casting Crowns will perform at the BOK Center Saturday, Nov. 2 with Hillsong Worship and special guest Elevation Worship. bokcenter.com
Trisha Yearwood
Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Brady Theater Saturday, Nov. 2. Yearwood recently released a new album, “Every Girl,” her her first full-length country record in 12 years. bradytheater.com
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Stroll through landscaped gardens at Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way, Saturday, Nov. 2 and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from favorite local restaurants and serenades of string musicians and nonstop live entertainment. gatheringplace.org
Theresa Caputo
Theresa Caputo, from the TLC television program “Long Island Medium,” is coming to the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, Saturday, Nov. 2. Caputo will share stories about her life and explain how her gift works. riverspirittulsa.com
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo
The 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will take place at a thinking-outside-the-box location: the vacated Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Saturday, Nov. 2- Sunday. Nov. 3. Celebrities guests announced for this year’s event include Dean Cain, pro-wrestler Bill Goldberg and Jennifer Marshall. The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo benefits Tulsa Pop Kids Inc., which was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment. tulsapopcultureexpo.com
Scarecrows in the Garden
Visitors to the Tulsa Botanic Garden can see scarecrows created by schools, businesses, organizations and families along the planting beds of the Lake trail through Sunday, Nov. 3. Located northwest of Tulsa, near 43rd Street North and 52nd West Avenue. tulsabotanic.org
Mark Chesnutt & Lorrie Morgan
Mark Chesnutt and Lorrie Morgan will kick off the Hard Rock Country Gold Series Sunday, Nov. 3 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa. Morgan, one of the youngest performers to be introduced into the Grand Ole Opry, has sold more than 8 million records. Chesnutt has produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers will perform at Tulsa’s Brady Theater Nov. 5. An actor, singer and songwriter, Kristofferson is a Grammy-winning artist who is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. bradytheater.com