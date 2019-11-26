Here’s a list of holiday events that are currently open or will open within the next week.
Now through Dec. 24
SANTA PHOTO EXPERIENCEWoodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive
Woodland Hills Mall gets into the holiday spirit early, with daily visits with Santa Claus, who will pose for photographs with all and sundry. To ensure a place in line, times for photos may be reserved at the website santafastpass.com. In addition, the mall will be hosting a number of other holiday events, including performances of holiday music by local school bands and choirs, the Elf Academy, the Salvation Army Angel Tree and a special Pets Photo Night on Dec. 1.
Nov. 23-Jan. 5
ARVEST WINTERFEST
200 S. Denver Ave.
Downtown Tulsa is transformed into a festive wonderland during Winterfest, now in its 12th year and recently named by People magazine as the state’s top holiday destination. Enjoy skating over a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink — larger than the famous one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center — admire what is billed as the state’s tallest Christmas tree adorned with about 150,000 lights, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, listen to live entertainment or take the Winterfest Express train that will be chugging around the festival site on Saturdays.
It all begins Saturday, Nov. 23, with the Share the Light opening ceremony presented by PSO. Local performers, a fireworks display from Imperial Fireworks and the official lighting of the Winterfest tree will help ring in the holiday season. Admission is free. Skate rental is $12 and $8 for children 3 and under.
Nov. 27-Jan. 1
RHEMA LIGHTS
Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
This holiday tradition has grown into one of the state’s most spectacular Christmas displays, with more than 2 million lights strung around the Rhema campus synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors to Rhema can drive through, walk around the park or view the displays from a horse-drawn carriage.
Nov. 28-Dec. 24
LIGHTS ON UTICA SQUARE
Utica Square, 21st Street at Utica Avenue
Some 700,000 lights will start to glow Thanksgiving evening, as Utica Square shopping center hosts its 52nd annual “Lights On” event. Saxophonist Grady Nichols will perform, and a photo booth will let visitors snap some special family portraits.
The Santa House in the center will also open during the Lights On event, so children can spend some time with the jolly old elf.
Nov. 29-Dec. 28
PHILBROOK FESTIVAL
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
Celebrate the holiday season at Philbrook as the museum comes alive with festive holiday music, décor and thousands of lights reflecting the spirit of the season, including three new synchronized light shows. Visitors can enjoy self-guided group activities in the museum and gardens, a Lego Village, make-and-take activities, live music, a cash bar featuring hot cocoa and food items, Santa Claus in residence in the museum’s log cabin and Philbrook lit for the holiday season — creating the perfect photo backdrop. Tickets are $15, and capacity is limited.
Nov. 28-Dec. 31
CASTLE CHRISTMAS
The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
Experience one of the world’s largest collections of holiday inflatables and Christmas lights during Castle Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. Bring the whole family and hop on an old-fashioned, tractor-drawn hayride or snuggle with someone special on a horse-drawn carriage ride throughout the Christmas village. Make your own ornaments at Santa’s Village or purchase unique gifts at the market.
Nov. 29-Jan. 5
GARDEN OF LIGHTS
Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive
The Tulsa Botanic Garden is illuminated for the holidays. Visitors can make s’mores over fire pits, enjoy holiday music and take in such new sites as the “Frost Bison,” one-of-a-kind “lightscapes” and custom-created Art Deco-styled lanterns. Other events include visits from St. Nick, rides aboard Holiday Express Train and a special model train display by the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up; $5 for 3-12.
Nov. 29-Dec. 22
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS
Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville
More than 750,000 lights covering the building and grounds of the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve will transform the place into a Wonderland of Lights. Activities include wagon rides, live entertainment, visits with Santa Claus, hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies for sale in the lodge. If you are lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the Holiday Horseman, covered in lights, riding across the grounds. Admission to Wonderland of Lights is $6 for adults and $1 for children 11 and under.
Nov. 29-Dec. 6
GLOW ON GUTHRIE GREEN
Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way
(formerly M.B. Brady St.)
Holiday festivities at Guthrie Green will begin with the traditional Glow on the Green, as all the decorated trees and structures in the park are illuminated for the first time in the season. Subsequent events will include an interfaith celebration, opportunities to donate to charities, a special live reading of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a showing of the classic film “A Christmas Story” and performances by the School of Rock. Each night will feature family oriented activities and multiple vendors selling all sorts of goods and goodies.
