Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Heart will brings its Love Alive tour to the BOK Center Wednesday, Oct. 2, with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. bokcenter.com
J Balvin
J Balvin, considered the leading global ambassador for reggeaeton music, will bring his headlining tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Thursday, Oct. 3. bokcenter.com
Lauren Daigle
Two-time Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle is coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center Friday, Oct. 4. bokcenter.com
McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival
Head to downtown Tulsa Saturday, Oct. 5 for a celebration of beer at the McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. More than 20 different breweries will be on hand to present some of the best beer around, with many Oklahoma breweries represented. mcnellies.com
South Asian Celebration
Hear the unique sound of the world-famous music group Red Baraat at our final Concert in the 2019 series. Merging the sound of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy, Red Baraat will bring a spirit of excitement to the QuikTrip Great Lawn 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Oct. 5 that will keep you on your feet. Before Red Baraat takes the stage, learn new dance moves and watch a live performance from Kripalaya Dance Academy. gatheringplace.org
Tulsa State Fair
You can’t eat fried everything and ride the rides that go up, down and all around forever — but you can through Sunday, Oct. 6, when the Tulsa State Fair will wind down. Go before they run out of turkey legs. tulsastatefair.com
Tulsa Hall of Fame
The Tulsa Hall of Fame on Monday, Oct. 7 at Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St., is the primary fundraising event for the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum. At the event, pioneers in the fields of education, law, philanthropy and religion will be formally inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame. tulsahistory.org
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder returns to Tulsa’s BOK Center Tuesday, Oct. 8 to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the Thunder’s 11th preseason game at the BOK. bokcenter.com