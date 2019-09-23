Joan Jett (copy)

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

Grammy Award winner Ben Harper will perform with the Innocent Criminals at Cain’s Ballroom Sept. 25. For tickets  and more got to cainsballroom.com

'Les Misérables'

Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State Fair runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 6 and offers festivalgoers a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. tulsastatefair.com

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party

Join Mickey and his friends as Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Expo Square Sept. 26-29. Don’t miss favorites Moana, Miguel from “Coco,” Belle, Elsa and more in this family-friendly event. exposquare.com

Kansas

Kansas will bring its hits to the Brady Theater Sept. 27. The band rose to fame in the 1970s with hit singles, such as “Carry On Wayward Son.” bradytheater.com

Race for the Cure

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Sept. 28 raises significant funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Find a 5k and a half-marathon. Get a $10 discount at registration by using the code “World19” at checkout.komentulsa.org

Clary Runway

Clary Sage College hosts Clary Runway Sept. 28, a fashion show that features the work of students and alumni from its fashion design program, at Cain’s Ballroom. claryrunway.com

D.L. Hughley

Comic D.L. Hughley is the first comedian to perform at Osage Casino's Skyline Event Center. See him Sept. 28. For tickets and more information go to osagecasinos.com

Jonas Brothers

Grammy-nominated trio the Jonas Brothers will bring its first headlining tour in nearly a decade to the BOK Center Sept. 29. bokcenter.com

Haunted Castle Halloween Festival

Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee Sept. 27-Oct. 26. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. okcastle.com

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Heart will brings its Love Alive tour to the BOK Center Oct. 2, with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.bokcenter.com

