Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals
Grammy Award winner Ben Harper will perform with the Innocent Criminals at Cain’s Ballroom Sept. 25. For tickets and more got to cainsballroom.com
'Les Misérables'
Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State Fair runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 6 and offers festivalgoers a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. tulsastatefair.com
Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party
Join Mickey and his friends as Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Expo Square Sept. 26-29. Don’t miss favorites Moana, Miguel from “Coco,” Belle, Elsa and more in this family-friendly event. exposquare.com
Kansas
Kansas will bring its hits to the Brady Theater Sept. 27. The band rose to fame in the 1970s with hit singles, such as “Carry On Wayward Son.” bradytheater.com
Race for the Cure
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Sept. 28 raises significant funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Find a 5k and a half-marathon. Get a $10 discount at registration by using the code “World19” at checkout.komentulsa.org
Clary Runway
Clary Sage College hosts Clary Runway Sept. 28, a fashion show that features the work of students and alumni from its fashion design program, at Cain’s Ballroom. claryrunway.com
D.L. Hughley
Comic D.L. Hughley is the first comedian to perform at Osage Casino's Skyline Event Center. See him Sept. 28. For tickets and more information go to osagecasinos.com
Jonas Brothers
Grammy-nominated trio the Jonas Brothers will bring its first headlining tour in nearly a decade to the BOK Center Sept. 29. bokcenter.com
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee Sept. 27-Oct. 26. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. okcastle.com
Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Heart will brings its Love Alive tour to the BOK Center Oct. 2, with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.bokcenter.com