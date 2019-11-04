Rascal Flatts
Country music group Rascal Flatts will perform at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, on Nov. 7. Rascal Flatts’ body of work includes 10 albums, 16 No. 1 songs, more than 23 million records sold and more than 10 million tickets sold. riverspirittulsa.com
America
Classic rock group America will bring its hits to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, Nov. 7. America’s hits include “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man,” “I Need You,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair.” hardrockcasinotulsa.com
ZZ Top
ZZ Top, one of the few classic rock ’n’ roll groups with its original lineup intact, will return to Tulsa Nov. 8 for a performance at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway. riverspirittulsa.com
MercyMe
MercyMe will bring its Imagine Nation Tour to the BOK Center Nov. 8. MercyMe will be joined by Grammy nominee Crowder and GMA Dove nominee Micah Tyler. bokcenter.com
Twenty One Pilots
Grammy award-winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots will make a tour stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center Nov. 9. The band is known for such hits as “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and “Blurryface.” bokcenter.com
Jo Koy
Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, Tulsa Nov. 9. Koy pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, for material that has universal appeal. hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Rock n’ Folk n’ Chili Cook-off
Horton Records’ fifth annual Rock n’ Folk n’ Chili Cook-Off will feature the best chili recipes from local restaurants, live art, raffles, silent auctions, door prizes and more on Nov. 9 at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. Set to perform this year are John Fullbright, Paul Benjaman, Jesse Aycock, Ken Pomeroy and others. The show benefits the nonprofit Horton Records, which helps to develop and support musicians in the Tulsa area.cainsballroom.com
Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival
The sixth annual Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival is a five-day showcase at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., Nov. 10-14. The festival’s goal has always been to “select quality films ranging from comedies to dramas to documentaries that would entertain and engage a broad audience.” circlecinema.org
Bad Bunny
Grammy-nominated rapper-songwriter and Latin music’s “King of Trap,” Bad Bunny will bring his North American tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center Nov. 10. bokcenter.com
Old Dominion
Acclaimed country band Old Dominion will bring its Make It Sweet Tour to the BOK Center Nov. 14. The Tulsa show will include guests Scotty McCreery and Ryan Hurd. bokcenter.com