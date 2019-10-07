Air Supply
Air Supply, whose soaring soft rock tunes have been reaching radio listeners for four decades, will perform Friday, Oct. 11 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa. hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers hockey team takes to the ice Friday, Oct. 11 for a new season of puck-slapping action. Catch home games at the BOK Center through April 4. bokcenter.com
Trucktoberfest
Gathering Place will host Trucktoberfest, sponsored by Bob Hurley RV, Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-9 p.m. on the QuikTrip Great Lawn. Trucktoberfest is bringing some of the most popular food trucks to the park. The festival will also include truck-themed activities, music and lawn games for the entire family to enjoy.
Guests can look forward to musical performances throughout the event from Double Treble, Shelby Eicher & Jared Tyler Frederick, Monica Taylor & Travis Fite, The Lil Joe Duo, Faye Moffett Music, Dustin Pittsley, Levi Parham and MERE. Free admission, gatheringplace.org/events
Brush Creek Bazaar
Enjoy shopping, entertainment and carnival activities at an outdoor festival, 10900 S. Louisville Ave., Friday Oct. 11- Sunday, Oct. 13, featuring vendor booths with everything from decor and soap to candles and clothing. brushcreekbazaar.org
Sawyer Brown
Country music group Sawyer Brown will perform at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center, 951 W. 36th North, Saturday, Oct. 12. The band has released 18 studio albums and such hits as “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.” osagecasino.com
ShalomFest
Visit Temple Israel 2004 E. 22nd Place cin Tulsa to celebrate Jewish life at ShalomFest Sunday, Oct. 13. This annual Tulsa tradition features food, music, entertainment, a children’s area and more. templetulsa.com
The Raconteurs
Jack White will return to Tulsa with The Raconteurs Sunday and Monday, Oct. 13-14 and Wednesday, Oct. 16 in support of a new album. The group will perform three shows at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. The Oct. 13 and 14 concerts are sold out. cainsballroom.com
‘Baby Shark Live!’
“Baby Shark Live!” will make a splash at the BOK Center Tuesday, Oct. 15. The live show features new and classic songs, in addition to the titular shark song. bokcenter.com
The Charlie Daniels Band
Charlie Daniels and his band will return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, Tulsa Thursday, Oct. 17. Daniels’ body of work spans from his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his award-winning Southern rock anthems and country hits. hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa
Visitors to this Oktoberfest celebration Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20 will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music straight from Germany and, of course, the chicken dance. Savor authentic German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to the sounds of live Bavarian-style entertainment at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. tulsaoktoberfest.org