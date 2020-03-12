The spring movie season is going to be an interesting watch as studios juggle lineups amid virus concerns, especially as theaters close in foreign markets.
The new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” was moved from April to November last week; a “Peter Rabbit” sequel moved from spring to the fall this week; “A Quiet Place Part II” was bumped Thursday from opening for spring break.
For now, box-office attendance has not been affected in the U.S., and movies like “Mulan” and the X-Men spinoff “The New Mutants” will keep audiences coming as long as theaters stay open.
As usual, the following films and their release dates are subject to change — now more than ever.
FRIDAY
‘Bloodshot’
Vin Diesel stars in a sci-fi adventure as a dead soldier re-animated with remarkable powers. Based on a screenplay by Oklahoma writer-producer Eric Heisserer (“Arrival,” “Bird Box”).
‘The Hunt’
Dark internet conspiracy theory or real? A real movie, at least, about elitists hunting humans for sport. Starring Betty Gilpin of “GLOW” and an ensemble including Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan and Sturgill Simpson.
‘I Still Believe’
Based on the true story of Christian music artist Jeremy Camp and starring KJ Apa of “Riverdale,” Britt Robertson, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise.
‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’
In this French historical drama, a young royal falls for a female artist who has been hired to paint her wedding portrait.
‘The Assistant’
A young woman (Julia Garner from “Ozark”) working for a powerful executive comes to realize the harassment and abuse that surrounds her in a #MeToo-inspired drama.
‘Wendy’
Eight years after his Oscar-nominated indie favorite “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” writer-director Benh Zeitlin returns with this twist on the Peter Pan story.
MARCH 20
‘Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears’
A feature film based on the Australian TV mystery series that revolves around a flashy detective sleuthing in 1920s Melbourne. Based on Kerry Greenwood’s historical mystery novels.
MARCH 27
‘Mulan’
Disney continues to churn out live-action dramas based on its animated films of the past, this one from 1998. Chinese movie star Yifei Liu has the title role, and Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Li Gong are among many other stars.
‘The Times of Bill Cunningham’
Not the first, and maybe not the last, documentary that profiles the remarkable career of revered New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham.
‘Dosed’
This documentary follows people in pain who, after prescription medications have failed to help heal depression, anxiety and more, turn to illegal psychedelic medicines.
APRIL 3
‘The New Mutants’
It’s from the “X-Men” universe but with teen mutants in something closer to a horror film, trapped inside a mental-health facility against their will. Characters include Magik and Wolfsbane; stars include Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”) and Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”).
‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’
A young woman and her cousin cross state lines to New York City to find help for an unintended pregnancy in this acclaimed drama.
‘First Cow’
This indie drama from A24 (Oscar winner “Moonlight”) and filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (“Wendy and Lucy,” “Meek’s Cutoff”) is set in the 19th century, about a loner who travels west to join fur trappers in Oregon Territory and to start a business that relies on a milking cow.
‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’
This rare-painting art heist movie features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland.
APRIL 10
‘Trolls World Tour’
The little animated creatures are back to torture parents around the world, and this one has even more music.
‘Saint Maud’
This indie horror movie features a devout hospice nurse who’s determined to save her patient’s soul but barred by unnatural forces.
‘The Woman Who Loves Giraffes’
This documentary shows how, before Jane Goodall and before Dian Fossey, there was Anne Dagg in the 1950s who traveled to Africa to study the behavior of giraffes in the wild.
APRIL 17
‘My Spy’
A hard-bitten CIA agent (Dave Bautista, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) tasked with the surveillance of a family finds himself at the whims of a little girl spy-wannabe who busts his cover in this family comedy full of action.
‘Antlers’
In this horror-mystery, a small-town teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) try to connect with a young boy who is keeping an odd creature in his home.
‘The Climb’
A friendship between two men is frequently tested over years of time in this indie drama.
APRIL 24
‘Antebellum’
Janelle Monae stars in this horror mystery with details kept under wraps other than this synopsis: “Successful author Veronica finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”
‘Bad Trip’
Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish star in this hidden-camera comedy, from a “Jackass” producer, in which friends take a cross-country trip pranking real people along the way.
TBA
‘Promising Young Woman’
In this crime-thriller, Carey Mulligan plays an intelligent, calculating woman who is leading a double-life at night full of secrets. A fun cast includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon.