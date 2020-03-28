Turkey and mushroom hunting and paddlefish, crappie, white and largemouth bass fishing are heating up, and public areas remain open with all those popular things to pursue this week.
With recent rains, lakes and rivers are high and murky in much of northeast Oklahoma, but water temperatures are rising, and as currents tame in creeks and releases from dams decrease to a manageable range for anglers, fishing will advance toward springtime peaks.
Reports on social media show morel mushroom hunting is heating up in more northern sections of the state. The first weekend of April brings opening days of turkey season for youth hunters, and the following Monday is the opener for all but the southeast region.
While Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation offices are closed to the public, all wildlife management areas, fishing lakes and shooting ranges, along with all Oklahoma State Parks day-use and RV/tent camping areas, remained open for public use as of Friday. Lodges, nature centers, group camps/dining halls and community buildings are closed through April 15.
Some areas managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and municipal parks and reservoirs have been closed or open only to limited use.
People are urged to contact the agency in charge of the area to find out if it is open for public use before hitting the road.
People who plan to visit wildlife department areas should check regulations before going. Some wildlife management areas are closed to all non-hunting activities during spring turkey hunting April 4-May 6.
Specific area regulations are found in the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide, found where sporting goods are sold, or online at wildlifedepartment.com/wildlife-management-areas" target="_blank">wildlifedepartment.com, or on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app available at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
White bass will soon be moving up creeks and other tributaries if they are not already in some areas. The Mountain Fork river in southeast Oklahoma has been good for at least two weeks.
Focus efforts for white bass in lakes at the mouths of creeks, streams and rivers and any public access points upstream along those creeks.
Baits to try include Rat-L-Traps in gold or red patterns, swimbaits in pearl white, shallow- or medium-diving lipped crankbaits in blue-yellow-orange or green-orange-yellow or chartreuse-blue-white patterns, small white bucktail jigs or minnows.
Crappies are spawning and staging just offshore in rip rap along bridges or dams, shallow coves, creek mouths and shallow flooded timber or brush. Use naturally colored tubes, white and chartreuse, and small naturally colored swimbaits, inline spinners or minnows.
