OKLAHOMA CITY — A $3.29 billion budget request for fiscal year 2021 passed an Oklahoma State Board of Education vote Thursday, leaving the door open to the highest levels of education funding since 2009.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the budget would restore education funding to pre-recession amounts after 10 years of cuts.
“We’re really looking at getting out of the hole and then having a place where we continue to build,” Hofmeister said. “Our students have been doing without, and you can see by looking at academic performance. You can see by looking at the teacher shortage what happens when you take away these funds.”
The state granted 3,038 emergency teaching certificates in 2018 and more than 1,600 by the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. The 2017-18 statewide report card showed only 45% of Oklahoma students had test scores reflecting they were ready for the next grade level; 50% showed academic growth over the previous year.
