As a growing number of Oklahoma school children receive exemptions from state vaccination requirements, the state Department of Health is seeking to modify rules that allow parents to opt their children out of receiving immunizations.
The Health Department seeks to require parents interested in exempting their children from immunizations for religious or personal reasons to attend a vaccine education briefing at a local health department before receiving an exemption form.
The proposed rule change has angered advocates for parental rights and those who choose not to vaccinate one or more of their children.
