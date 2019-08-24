ANTHONY BLAND
Stillwater, WR, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Had 56 catches for 972 yards and 10 TDs last season. In 2017, caught 89 passes for 1,177 yards and 12 touchdowns for La Jolla (California) Country Day. Committed to Princeton.
SAM BRANDT
Bethany, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
World All-State selection in 2018. Accounted for 3,877 yards and 52 TDs to lead the Bronchos to the Class 4A state final. At safety, had 76 tackles, seven interceptions (five in the playoffs) and scored on a fumble recovery.
KRISHAWN BROWN
Booker T. Washington, LB, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Kansas commit had 124 tackles, including 93 solos and 30 for losses with 14 sacks to help the Hornets reach the Class 6AII semifinals last season. Also came up with five takeaways and scored on a blocked punt. Had 91 tackles in the Hornets’ 2017 state title season.
BRAYDEN BURD
Collinsville, LB/RB, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Rushed 108 times for 1,059 yards and 15 touchdowns last season to help the Cardinals reach the 5A semifinals. Has career totals of 214 tackles and nine sacks.
MONTRELL COZART
Bishop Kelley, NG, 6-0, 260, Sr.
Produced 128 tackles, including 47 solos, with seven sacks as he helped the Comets win 10 in a row to reach the 5A semifinals last year. A 2018 All-World and World All-State selection.
ETHAN DOWNS
Weatherford, DE/TE/RB, 6-4, 240, Jr.
State’s top college recruit in Class of 2021. Has offers from OU, OSU, LSU, Texas and others. Last year, had 72 tackles with five sacks. Also had 70 rushes for 482 yards, 20 catches for 326 yards and 10 TDs overall.
BEN HARRIS
MWC CARL ALBERT, QB, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Has led Titans to 5A state titles in his first two seasons as he has completed 291-of-479 passes for 5,127 yards and 55 TDs.
JJ HESTER
B.T. WASHINGTON, WR/DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.
Has 61 catches for 1,145 yards and 10 TDs over the past two seasons. In the 2017 6AII title game, had four catches for 145 yards and two TDs, plus a game-clinching interception near the goal line in the final seconds.
ISAIAH JACOBS
Owasso, RB, 5-11, 208, Sr.
Despite missing the first four games due to injury, rushed for 1,024 yards on 151 carries and scored 10 TDs overall last season. Caught 27 passes for 296 yards. Brother of Oakland Raiders first-round draft choice Josh Jacobs.
ALPHONSE JOSEPH
MWC Carl Albert, DE/OT, 6-2, 205, Sr.
World All-State selection last year. The move-in from Dayton had 98 tackles, including 16 sacks to lead a defense that averaged allowing only 6.7 points in the last 12 games.
ASHER LINK
Metro Christian, QB, 6-1, 197, Sr.
Passed for 3,477 yards and 33 TDs to help the Patriots reach the 2A semifinals last year. Also had 107 rushes for 605 yards and 12 TDs.
DUECE MAYBERRY
Owasso, DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Committed to Kansas. Has nine interceptions over the past two seasons. Helped the Rams win the 6AI state title in 2017.
ZACH MIDDLETON
Bishop Kelley, RB/DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.
Oklahoma State commit helped the Comets reach the 5A semifinals last season as he had 99 carries for 836 yards and 12 TDs. Had a 99-yard TD run that broke the Kelley record set by his father, Matt, in 1990.
SEVION MORRISON
Edison, RB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
A World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall, setting Edison records as the Eagles reached the 5A playoffs for the first time since 2014.
WALKER NIVER
Sperry, DL/RB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was a 2018 All-World defensive player of the year finalist. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.
BLAKE NOWELL
PLAINVIEW, WR, 6-4,, 185, Sr.
TCU commit has career totals of 105 catches for 1,560 yards and 24 TDs, Also has returned four kicks for touchdowns.
BRENNAN PRESLEY
Bixby, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Was a World All-State selection last year. Had 67 catches for 1,081 yards and 10 TDs to help the Spartans win the 6AII state title. On defense, had six interceptions and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return.
ANDREW RAYM
BROKEN ARROW, OT, 6-5, 305, Sr.
Oklahoma commit is a two-time World all-state selection. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018. Had 26 pancake blocks in a game.
DOMINIC RICHARDSON
OKC MCGUINNESS, RB, 6-1, 205, Sr.
Rushed for 3,556 yards and 45 TDs over the past two seasons. Committed to TCU.
ELI RUSS
PLAINVIEW, OT/DL, 6-5, 305, Sr.
Oklahoma State commit was a World All-State selection last year as he averaged 10 pancake blocks per game and received a 95 percent grade from his coaches.
MYLES SLUSHER
Broken Arrow, DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Produced one of 2018’s defining plays as his diving goal-line interception with 20 seconds left saved the Tigers’ 28-20 victory over Jenks in the Class 6AI state final. Also had a team-high 15 tackles in that game. Committed to Oregon in late April.
BRYNDEN WALKER
OKC MCGUINNESS, LB, 6-3, 230, Sr.
Committed to OU. Son of former NFL defensive back Denard Walker.
QWONTREL WALKER
Stillwater, RB, 5-8, 200, Jr.
Had 284 carries for 2,310 yards and 35 TDs to help the Class 6AII Pioneers (12-1) reach the state final last year for the first time since 1977. An All-World first team selection. Has 3,703 career rushing yards and 45 TDs.
ELI WILLIAMS
Sapulpa, QB. 6-5, 220, Sr.
TCU commit completed 90-of-161 passes for 1,469 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Also rushed 149 times for 926 yards and 15 TDs as he led the 6AII Chieftains to a 7-4 record and first playoff berth since 2013.
JACK WRIGHT
Regent Prep, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had six interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 68 tackles. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.