State Senate District 37 candidate Chris Emerson sued his Republican primary opponent Cody Rogers and Rogers' campaign consultant for libel and civil conspiracy on Monday.
Emerson says print and television ads claiming he pleaded guilty to medical malpractice and has been sued repeatedly for failure to pay debts are false.
Court records indicate Emerson, an anesthesiologist, was originally named in a 2014 medical negligence suit but was dropped as a defendant prior to a settlement involving the other parties. Emerson says he was not present at the time of the alleged negligence.
Court records indicate the Chris Emerson sued for nonpayment of debt in 2009 was a Coca-Cola bottling plant worker in Oklahoma City and probably not candidate Emerson, who was practicing medicine in Tulsa at the time.
A third case cited by the ads, allegedly for "financial irresponsibility," is a 2000 traffic citation issued to a Christopher Don Emerson. Candidate Emerson says his name is Christopher Dwight Emerson.
Besides Rogers, the suit names campaign manager John Fritz and his company Tomahawk Consulting.
Emerson's campaign is run by Karl Ahlgren, one of the state's most successful and influential political operatives of the past two decades.
The two are the only contestants in Tuesday's Republican primary, with the winner taking on Democratic incumbent Allison Ikley-Freeman in the Nov. 3 general election.