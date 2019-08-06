Attorneys General Mike Hunter of Oklahoma and Josh Stein of North Carolina are urging Congress to remove federal barriers to treatment for opioid addiction, which affects an estimated 2 million Americans.
“There are three significant barriers to treating opioid use disorder that we cannot change at the state level and that must be tackled at the federal level,” Hunter and Stein wrote in a letter Monday to congressional leaders in both chambers. Attorneys general from 37 other states and the District of Columbia also signed the letter.
Opioid use disorder is the physical and psychological reliance on opioids. Symptoms of opioid addiction include uncontrollable cravings for the drugs and the inability to control opioid use despite its negative impacts.
The letter outlines three areas the authors say need to be addressed.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.