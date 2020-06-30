Statewide races

Corporation Commissioner, GOP

1,948 of 1,948 precincts

x-Todd Hiett 265,582 75%

Harold Spradling 90,519 25%

Question 802 (Expand Medicaid)

1,948 of 1,948 precincts

Yes, 339,799 50%

No, 333,311 50%

U.S. Senate Class II, Dem

1,948 of 1,948 precincts

x-Abby Broyles 163,644 60%

Elysabeth Britt 45,131 17%

Sheila Bilyeu 32,300 12%

R.O. Cassity 29,675 11%

U.S. Senate Class II, GOP

1,948 of 1,948 precincts

x-Jim Inhofe (i) 277,269 74%

JJ Stitt 57,342 15%

John Tompkins 23,497 6%

Neil Mavis 16,316 4%

U.S. House Dist. 1, Dem

326 of 326 precincts

x-K. Asamoa-Caesar 34,659 64%

Mark Keeter 19,810 36%

U.S. House Dist. 2, GOP

519 of 519 precincts

x-M. Mullin (i) 53,116 80%

Joseph Silk 8,440 13%

Rhonda Hopkins 4,910 7%

U.S. House Dist. 4, GOP

349 of 350 precincts

x-Tom Cole (i) 55,682 76%

James Taylor 11,073 15%

Trevor Sipes 4,355 6%

Gilbert Sanders 1,832 3%

U.S. House Dist. 4, Dem

349 of 350 precincts

x-Mary Brannon 32,184 64%

David Slemmons 9,789 19%

John Argo 8,432 17%

U.S. House Dist. 5, GOP

273 of 273 precincts

r-Terry Neese 24,822 36%

r-Stephanie Bice 17,289 25%

David Hill 12,915 19%

Janet Barresi 6,796 10%

Jake Merrick 1,736 3%

Michael Ballard 1,689 2%

Miles Rahimi 966 1%

Shelli Landon 912 1%

Charles Pringle 907 1%

r-Advances to runoff

U.S. House Dist. 5, Dem

273 of 273 precincts

x-Kendra Horn (i) 60,136 86%

Tom Guild 10,046 14%

State House

District 1, GOP

35 of 35 precincts

x-Eddy Dempsey 1,784 60%

Eric Ensley 1,174 40%

District 3, GOP

21 of 21 precincts

x-Rick West 1,852 54%

Lundy Kiger (i) 1,580 46%

District 11, GOP

15 of 15 precincts

x-Wendi Stearman 3,096 55%

Derrel Fincher (i) 2,483 45%

District 12, GOP

18 of 18 precincts

x-Kevin McDugle (i) 2,514 53%

Justin Dine 2,235 47%

District 14, GOP

15 of 15 precincts

x-Chris Sneed (i) 1,952 60%

George Faught 1,284 40%

District 15, GOP

30 of 30 precincts

x-Randy Randleman (i) 2,587 73%

Angie Brinlee 944 27%

District 17, GOP

39 of 39 precincts

x-Jim Grego (i) 2,100 62%

Shannon Rowell 1,294 38%

District 18, GOP

39 of 39 precincts

x-David Smith (i) 1,733 62%

Brenda Angel 659 23%

Brecken Wagner 423 15%

District 20, GOP

22 of 22 precincts

x-Sherrie Conley (i) 2,748 57%

Steve Herburger 2,077 43%

District 24, GOP

32 of 32 precincts

x-Logan Phillips (i) 1,401 53%

John Baca 533 20%

Sam Stamper 418 16%

Elijah Harelson 297 11%

District 25, GOP

21 of 21 precincts

x-Ronny Johns (i) 2,035 68%

Gary Rhynes 947 32%

District 28, GOP

17 of 17 precincts

x-Danny Williams 1,940 54%

Jerri Parker 1,642 46%

District 30, GOP

17 of 17 precincts

x-Mark Lawson (i) 3,243 76%

Jake Rowland 686 16%

Kate Stromlund 331 8%

District 31, GOP

16 of 16 precincts

x-Garry Mize (i) 4,090 67%

Karmin Grider 2,035 33%

District 33, GOP

17 of 17 precincts

x-John Talley (i) 2,455 54%

Brice Chaffin 2,098 46%

District 40, GOP

14 of 14 precincts

x-Chad Caldwell (i) 2,412 57%

Taylor Venus 1,848 43%

District 42, GOP

24 of 24 precincts

x-Cynthia Roe (i) 2,921 62%

Nicole Stevens 1,818 38%

District 52, GOP

31 of 31 precincts

x-Gerrid Kendrix 2,319 64%

Scot Simco 1,297 36%

District 56, GOP

29 of 29 precincts

x-Dick Lowe 1,803 53%

Randy Talley 1,568 47%

District 59, GOP

36 of 36 precincts

x-Mike Dobrinski 4,376 72%

Adam Masters 1,725 28%

District 61, GOP

38 of 38 precincts

x-K. Patzkowsky (i) 2,943 56%

Kenny Tapp 2,334 44%

District 62, GOP

9 of 9 precincts

x-Daniel Pae (i) 1,243 75%

Robert Johns 423 25%

District 66, GOP

16 of 16 precincts

x-Jadine Nollan (i) 2,444 69%

Emily DeLozier 1,092 31%

District 69, GOP

15 of 15 precincts

x-Sheila Dills (i) 3,594 62%

Angela Strohm 2,222 38%

District 70, GOP

22 of 22 precincts

x-Carol Bush (i) 3,329 68%

Taylor Woodrum 1,561 32%

District 71, GOP

15 of 15 precincts

Mike Masters 1,301 49%

Beverly Atteberry 1,184 44%

David Hullum 177 7%

District 72, Dem

18 of 18 precincts

x-Monroe Nichols (i) 1,653 69%

Maria Barnes 744 31%

District 74, GOP

11 of 11 precincts

x-Mark Vancuren (i) 4,009 85%

Brad Peixotto 686 15%

District 79, GOP

19 of 19 precincts

r-Clay Iiams 1,491 46%

Margie Alfonso 924 29%

Maria Mercedes Seidler 795 25%

r-Advances to runoff

District 83, GOP

17 of 17 precincts

x-Eric Roberts 3,580 80%

Robert McMaster 877 20%

District 88, Dem

12 of 12 precincts

x-Mauree Turner 3,036 52%

Jason Dunnington (i) 2,786 48%

District 89, Dem

8 of 8 precincts

x-Jose Cruz 699 74%

Chris Bryant 123 13%

Cristian Zapata 118 13%

District 91, GOP

10 of 10 precincts

x-Chris Kannady (i) 3,802 80%

Bruce Fleming 974 20%

District 94, GOP

10 of 10 precincts

x-Lauren Rodebush 1,201 58%

Franklin Cromack 860 42%

District 95, GOP

11 of 11 precincts

x-Max Wolfley 1,370 57%

Daren Ward 1,035 43%

District 96, GOP

17 of 17 precincts

Preston Stinson 2,343 35%

Margaret Best 2,057 31%

Ken Warner 1,843 28%

Chris DeCloud 368 6%

District 99, Dem

16 of 16 precincts

x-Ajay Pittman (i) 2,833 52%

Susan Porter 2,620 48%

District 100, GOP

11 of 11 precincts

x-Marilyn Stark (i) 2,363 59%

Cobi Ceron 1,635 41%

State Senate

District 1, GOP

51 of 51 precincts

x-M. Bergstrom (i) 4,980 65%

James Fuser 2,720 35%

District 3, GOP

47 of 47 precincts

x-Blake Stephens 4,410 60%

Wayne Shaw (i) 2,888 40%

District 5, GOP

81 of 81 precincts

George Burns 2,343 38%

Justin Jackson 2,071 34%

Jimmy Westbrook 1,706 28%

District 5, Dem

81 of 81 precincts

x-Randy Coleman 3,893 77%

Bevon Rogers 1,189 23%

District 7, GOP

76 of 76 precincts

Larry Boggs (i) 3,348 46%

Warren Hamilton 3,045 42%

Kevin Woody 819 11%

District 7, Dem

76 of 76 precincts

x-Jerry Donathan 5,125 65%

C.Zukosky Thornton 2,792 35%

District 13, GOP

51 of 51 precincts

x-Greg McCortney (i) 5,146 75%

Carisa Roberson 1,761 25%

District 15, Dem

31 of 31 precincts

x-Alex Scott 5,070 61%

Matt Hecox 3,218 39%

District 17, GOP

28 of 28 precincts

Shane Jett 4,577 44%

Ron Sharp (i) 3,453 33%

Brandon Baumgarten 2,331 22%

District 19, GOP

49 of 49 precincts

x-Roland Pederson (i) 6,680 54%

David Mason 5,591 46%

District 28, GOP (Unexpired Term)

40 of 40 precincts

Zack Taylor 5,679 59%

Mike Haines 3,197 33%

Christian Ford 698 7%

District 35, GOP

36 of 36 precincts

Kyden Creekpaum 3,258 44%

Cheryl Baber 2,506 34%

Linda Morrissey 1,658 22%

District 35, Dem

36 of 36 precincts

Jo Anna Dossett 4,920 57%

Carly Hotvedt 2,663 31%

Stan Young 1,022 12%

District 37, GOP

28 of 28 precincts

Cody Rogers 3,840 51%

Chris Emerson 3,707 49%

District 43, GOP

54 of 54 precincts

Paul Scott (i) 5,683 50%

Jessica Garvin 4,470 39%

Kaity Keith 1,235 11%

Tags