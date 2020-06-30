Statewide races
Corporation Commissioner, GOP
1,948 of 1,948 precincts
x-Todd Hiett 265,582 75%
Harold Spradling 90,519 25%
Question 802 (Expand Medicaid)
1,948 of 1,948 precincts
Yes, 339,799 50%
No, 333,311 50%
U.S. Senate Class II, Dem
1,948 of 1,948 precincts
x-Abby Broyles 163,644 60%
Elysabeth Britt 45,131 17%
Sheila Bilyeu 32,300 12%
R.O. Cassity 29,675 11%
U.S. Senate Class II, GOP
1,948 of 1,948 precincts
x-Jim Inhofe (i) 277,269 74%
JJ Stitt 57,342 15%
John Tompkins 23,497 6%
Neil Mavis 16,316 4%
U.S. House Dist. 1, Dem
326 of 326 precincts
x-K. Asamoa-Caesar 34,659 64%
Mark Keeter 19,810 36%
U.S. House Dist. 2, GOP
519 of 519 precincts
x-M. Mullin (i) 53,116 80%
Joseph Silk 8,440 13%
Rhonda Hopkins 4,910 7%
U.S. House Dist. 4, GOP
349 of 350 precincts
x-Tom Cole (i) 55,682 76%
James Taylor 11,073 15%
Trevor Sipes 4,355 6%
Gilbert Sanders 1,832 3%
U.S. House Dist. 4, Dem
349 of 350 precincts
x-Mary Brannon 32,184 64%
David Slemmons 9,789 19%
John Argo 8,432 17%
U.S. House Dist. 5, GOP
273 of 273 precincts
r-Terry Neese 24,822 36%
r-Stephanie Bice 17,289 25%
David Hill 12,915 19%
Janet Barresi 6,796 10%
Jake Merrick 1,736 3%
Michael Ballard 1,689 2%
Miles Rahimi 966 1%
Shelli Landon 912 1%
Charles Pringle 907 1%
r-Advances to runoff
U.S. House Dist. 5, Dem
273 of 273 precincts
x-Kendra Horn (i) 60,136 86%
Tom Guild 10,046 14%
State House
District 1, GOP
35 of 35 precincts
x-Eddy Dempsey 1,784 60%
Eric Ensley 1,174 40%
District 3, GOP
21 of 21 precincts
x-Rick West 1,852 54%
Lundy Kiger (i) 1,580 46%
District 11, GOP
15 of 15 precincts
x-Wendi Stearman 3,096 55%
Derrel Fincher (i) 2,483 45%
District 12, GOP
18 of 18 precincts
x-Kevin McDugle (i) 2,514 53%
Justin Dine 2,235 47%
District 14, GOP
15 of 15 precincts
x-Chris Sneed (i) 1,952 60%
George Faught 1,284 40%
District 15, GOP
30 of 30 precincts
x-Randy Randleman (i) 2,587 73%
Angie Brinlee 944 27%
District 17, GOP
39 of 39 precincts
x-Jim Grego (i) 2,100 62%
Shannon Rowell 1,294 38%
District 18, GOP
39 of 39 precincts
x-David Smith (i) 1,733 62%
Brenda Angel 659 23%
Brecken Wagner 423 15%
District 20, GOP
22 of 22 precincts
x-Sherrie Conley (i) 2,748 57%
Steve Herburger 2,077 43%
District 24, GOP
32 of 32 precincts
x-Logan Phillips (i) 1,401 53%
John Baca 533 20%
Sam Stamper 418 16%
Elijah Harelson 297 11%
District 25, GOP
21 of 21 precincts
x-Ronny Johns (i) 2,035 68%
Gary Rhynes 947 32%
District 28, GOP
17 of 17 precincts
x-Danny Williams 1,940 54%
Jerri Parker 1,642 46%
District 30, GOP
17 of 17 precincts
x-Mark Lawson (i) 3,243 76%
Jake Rowland 686 16%
Kate Stromlund 331 8%
District 31, GOP
16 of 16 precincts
x-Garry Mize (i) 4,090 67%
Karmin Grider 2,035 33%
District 33, GOP
17 of 17 precincts
x-John Talley (i) 2,455 54%
Brice Chaffin 2,098 46%
District 40, GOP
14 of 14 precincts
x-Chad Caldwell (i) 2,412 57%
Taylor Venus 1,848 43%
District 42, GOP
24 of 24 precincts
x-Cynthia Roe (i) 2,921 62%
Nicole Stevens 1,818 38%
District 52, GOP
31 of 31 precincts
x-Gerrid Kendrix 2,319 64%
Scot Simco 1,297 36%
District 56, GOP
29 of 29 precincts
x-Dick Lowe 1,803 53%
Randy Talley 1,568 47%
District 59, GOP
36 of 36 precincts
x-Mike Dobrinski 4,376 72%
Adam Masters 1,725 28%
District 61, GOP
38 of 38 precincts
x-K. Patzkowsky (i) 2,943 56%
Kenny Tapp 2,334 44%
District 62, GOP
9 of 9 precincts
x-Daniel Pae (i) 1,243 75%
Robert Johns 423 25%
District 66, GOP
16 of 16 precincts
x-Jadine Nollan (i) 2,444 69%
Emily DeLozier 1,092 31%
District 69, GOP
15 of 15 precincts
x-Sheila Dills (i) 3,594 62%
Angela Strohm 2,222 38%
District 70, GOP
22 of 22 precincts
x-Carol Bush (i) 3,329 68%
Taylor Woodrum 1,561 32%
District 71, GOP
15 of 15 precincts
Mike Masters 1,301 49%
Beverly Atteberry 1,184 44%
David Hullum 177 7%
District 72, Dem
18 of 18 precincts
x-Monroe Nichols (i) 1,653 69%
Maria Barnes 744 31%
District 74, GOP
11 of 11 precincts
x-Mark Vancuren (i) 4,009 85%
Brad Peixotto 686 15%
District 79, GOP
19 of 19 precincts
r-Clay Iiams 1,491 46%
Margie Alfonso 924 29%
Maria Mercedes Seidler 795 25%
r-Advances to runoff
District 83, GOP
17 of 17 precincts
x-Eric Roberts 3,580 80%
Robert McMaster 877 20%
District 88, Dem
12 of 12 precincts
x-Mauree Turner 3,036 52%
Jason Dunnington (i) 2,786 48%
District 89, Dem
8 of 8 precincts
x-Jose Cruz 699 74%
Chris Bryant 123 13%
Cristian Zapata 118 13%
District 91, GOP
10 of 10 precincts
x-Chris Kannady (i) 3,802 80%
Bruce Fleming 974 20%
District 94, GOP
10 of 10 precincts
x-Lauren Rodebush 1,201 58%
Franklin Cromack 860 42%
District 95, GOP
11 of 11 precincts
x-Max Wolfley 1,370 57%
Daren Ward 1,035 43%
District 96, GOP
17 of 17 precincts
Preston Stinson 2,343 35%
Margaret Best 2,057 31%
Ken Warner 1,843 28%
Chris DeCloud 368 6%
District 99, Dem
16 of 16 precincts
x-Ajay Pittman (i) 2,833 52%
Susan Porter 2,620 48%
District 100, GOP
11 of 11 precincts
x-Marilyn Stark (i) 2,363 59%
Cobi Ceron 1,635 41%
State Senate
District 1, GOP
51 of 51 precincts
x-M. Bergstrom (i) 4,980 65%
James Fuser 2,720 35%
District 3, GOP
47 of 47 precincts
x-Blake Stephens 4,410 60%
Wayne Shaw (i) 2,888 40%
District 5, GOP
81 of 81 precincts
George Burns 2,343 38%
Justin Jackson 2,071 34%
Jimmy Westbrook 1,706 28%
District 5, Dem
81 of 81 precincts
x-Randy Coleman 3,893 77%
Bevon Rogers 1,189 23%
District 7, GOP
76 of 76 precincts
Larry Boggs (i) 3,348 46%
Warren Hamilton 3,045 42%
Kevin Woody 819 11%
District 7, Dem
76 of 76 precincts
x-Jerry Donathan 5,125 65%
C.Zukosky Thornton 2,792 35%
District 13, GOP
51 of 51 precincts
x-Greg McCortney (i) 5,146 75%
Carisa Roberson 1,761 25%
District 15, Dem
31 of 31 precincts
x-Alex Scott 5,070 61%
Matt Hecox 3,218 39%
District 17, GOP
28 of 28 precincts
Shane Jett 4,577 44%
Ron Sharp (i) 3,453 33%
Brandon Baumgarten 2,331 22%
District 19, GOP
49 of 49 precincts
x-Roland Pederson (i) 6,680 54%
David Mason 5,591 46%
District 28, GOP (Unexpired Term)
40 of 40 precincts
Zack Taylor 5,679 59%
Mike Haines 3,197 33%
Christian Ford 698 7%
District 35, GOP
36 of 36 precincts
Kyden Creekpaum 3,258 44%
Cheryl Baber 2,506 34%
Linda Morrissey 1,658 22%
District 35, Dem
36 of 36 precincts
Jo Anna Dossett 4,920 57%
Carly Hotvedt 2,663 31%
Stan Young 1,022 12%
District 37, GOP
28 of 28 precincts
Cody Rogers 3,840 51%
Chris Emerson 3,707 49%
District 43, GOP
54 of 54 precincts
Paul Scott (i) 5,683 50%
Jessica Garvin 4,470 39%
Kaity Keith 1,235 11%