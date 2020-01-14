Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE BY THE DENSE FOG, CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&