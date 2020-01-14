Sexual assault survivors will now be able to monitor the location and status of their rape kits through a statewide electronic tracking system.
The goal of the tracking system is to empower survivors with information, help law enforcement with investigations and foster transparency and public trust.
The system, operated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, was mandated through legislation passed last year. The legislation stemmed from recommendations of a task force that has been working to improve the state’s response to sexual assaults. It’s among a number of recent reforms that are being implemented.
