A $20 million gift will allow the Stephenson Cancer Center at OU Medicine to expand research programs and enhance and solidify the center’s reputation as one of the nation’s leading cancer centers, officials said Friday.
The donation comes from the Stephenson Family Foundation and Peggy and Charles Stephenson, who are the center’s namesakes and longtime supporters of the University of Oklahoma.
The cancer center has committed to raising an additional $20 million to help discover new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, officials said.
Dr. Robert Mannel, director of the center, said one in two Oklahoma men and one in three Oklahoma women will be diagnosed with cancer in their life.
