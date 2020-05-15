After eight weeks of darkness, quiet and uncertainty across Tulsa’s night life, some of the city’s bars turned the neon signs back on and welcomed patrons for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset.
Friday’s reopening was far from a normal night on the town, and several bars remain shuttered as owners look to the weeks ahead.
By late afternoon, Reds Bar in the Blue Dome District saw signs of life slowly but surely return. At Ripley’s Bar and Grill around the corner on Elgin Avenue, patrons took drinks from masked bartenders.
Next door, The Max Retropub stayed dark. No machines flashing “insert coin,” no skee-ball rattling into the corner pocket or 80s movies playing on 14-inch TVs. Owner and General Manager Majda Al-Amoudi said the bar and arcade will likely remain closed until sometime in June.
As much as Al-Amoudi said she wants to see people back in the bar, she said they’ll need a new layout and will need to find a system to keep the games clean.
“Our whole thing is we have a lot of touchable surfaces,” Al-Amoudi said. “All of our video games and stuff like that, we’re having to go in and rewrite all of our policies and cleaning procedures. We’ll have to redo our whole floor plan, getting games out and making sure everything’s safe.
“We just don’t feel comfortable jumping right into it. We want to have time to make sure everything is ready to go and staff is trained.”
Apart from the logistical hurdles, Al-Amoudi said she’s equally apprehensive about rushing into a reopening. With phase one coming only two weeks earlier, she said she thinks it’s “too premature” to open the doors just yet.
It’s a feeling shared by Noah Bush, co-owner of Saturn Room, Open Container, Hodge’s Bend and Lowood downtown.
The tiki torches at Saturn Room won’t be lit for at least another week, when Bush said he hopes to open outdoor patio areas, provided there isn’t a spike in cases. A gradual return to indoor operations at those locations would come in June, Bush said.
“We’re just taking everything in phases,” Bush said. “We’re going to be safe and smart. Staff safety and customer safety are our priorities. We want to focus on doing it right first before doing anything else. ... We’re still pretty gun-shy about what’s going to happen in the next two weeks as we’re opening up.”
Concern about a second wave of cases isn't the only thing keeping some bars closed.
In a Facebook message, Soundpony owner and operating partner Joshua Gifford said the North Main Street bar is finishing work inside before a planned reopening June 1. When Soundpony does return, though, it will be with a 50-person capacity, encouraged masks and social distancing in place, Gifford said.
"If you come down to our home for the past 14 years, you will notice a lot of construction all around us," Gifford said. "We decided to take this time to clean up and do some remodel/redecorating ourselves, and we are not quite done.
"We look forward to serving the public in June and beyond."
