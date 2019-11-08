Gov. Kevin Stitt believes he has found a solution to Oklahoma’s health care problems.
“The solution for Oklahoma is a block grant,” he said during a recent radio interview in response to a question about his health care plan.
A Medicaid block grant, which would require approval from the federal government, would completely overhaul how Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, is funded.
Stitt talked broadly about health care when a KOKC host asked the governor to respond to the latest news on the effort to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot next year.
