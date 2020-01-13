Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma’s state schools chief to be appointed, a move that would give the governor more control over public education.
Under the current system, Oklahoma voters elect a superintendent of public instruction — the state’s top public education official, who leads the state Department of Education and serves on the state Board of Education.
To change the current structure, legislators would have to refer to the ballot a constitutional amendment asking voters to decide whether Oklahoma’s state superintendent should be appointed instead of elected.
Riding high after the Legislature expanded his power last year, Stitt has shifted his focus to re-envisioning the state’s education structure. At least one high-ranking member of Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature supports changing how the state superintendent is selected.
In an interview with The Oklahoman, Stitt said he’s frustrated by his limited ability to affect education policy. Oklahomans expect the governor to make education reforms, but don’t understand the governor’s hands are tied, he said.
“When the governor’s elected by all four million Oklahomans, the people think that he or she’s supposed to be able to go in and make some different moves on education to get outcomes,” Stitt said. “That’s just common sense. That’s what I thought when I was sitting in Tulsa in the business world. That’s what people in Oklahoma think.”
Of nearly 4 million Oklahomans, 644,579 voted for Stitt to become governor.
Asked directly if he would like Oklahoma’s state schools superintendent to be appointed, Stitt did not mince words.
“Yes, 100%,” he said, noting he has discussed the issue with some state legislators. Stitt did not specify if he would want to be able to appoint the state’s top schools official himself or if he would want that power vested with the state Board of Education, which is almost entirely made up of gubernatorial appointees.
Oklahoma is one of about a dozen states that elects its state superintendent. Most states allow the governor or the state Board of Education to appoint the state superintendent.
Stitt does not want any changes to affect Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s current superintendent. Hofmeister, whose office declined to comment on the governor’s remarks, was elected to her second and final term in 2018.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said allowing Oklahoma’s governor to appoint the state superintendent could drastically shift the balance of power and take power away from the people.
“This would be a major shift for our state,” she said. “I think as we continue to make improvements and get ourselves back on the right footing with the budget as well as with (education) policy, this would remove the voice of the people from that process.”
Oklahoma’s constitution spreads executive branch power among several statewide elected officials instead of solely with the governor. State legislators have tried before to change that structure.
In 2011, Republican legislators advanced a bill to let the governor appoint the state superintendent, treasurer, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner, who are elected. Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who now serves as the Senate pro tem, tried again to consolidate power under Oklahoma’s governor with legislation he introduced in 2013.
Neither measure made it to a statewide vote.
Treat still favors expanding the governor’s appointment power to include executive branch officials who currently are elected, and he has discussed the issue with Stitt, said Treat spokesman Aaron Cooper.
“The current office holders are doing a fine job, but Senator Treat believes this model works well at the federal level and in other states and would work well in Oklahoma too,” Cooper said.
Last year, Oklahoma’s Legislature set a precedent of granting more power to the governor by giving Stitt direct oversight of five additional state agencies. Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall have said they plan to continue that trend this legislative session.
If residents are unhappy with the state of education in Oklahoma, they should consider giving the governor the power to reform the state’s education system, Stitt said.
“I’m just trying to point out the hindrances, the reason that I believe that we’re not performing up to where other states are,” he said.
Oklahoma’s Legislature and governor already have oversight of the state Board of Education, said Provenzano, a former teacher and public school administrator.
In addition to getting to appoint six of the seven board members, the governor has a cabinet secretary devoted to education. The governor gets the final say on any education bills legislators approve, and the Legislature and governor also determine how much money to allocate to the Department of Education.
The state superintendent is not to blame for years of underfunding education, Provenzano said.
“The state of education in Oklahoma, and the work that we’re going to have to do to even get it back to where it once was, is a direct result of severe underfunding by the state Legislature for well over a decade,” she said. “That does not fall at the feet of the state superintendent of education. That falls at the feet of the budgeting entities, which are the House, the Senate and the governor.”
In recent years, other states have taken steps to change how their state superintendent is chosen. In 2018, South Carolina voters refused to give up their power to elect a state superintendent. But in Indiana, the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature recently gave Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb the power to appoint the state’s next schools chief in 2021.
Oklahoma voters used to elect more executive branch officeholders and heads of some state agencies, but that has been pared back over the years. In 1975, voters approved a ballot measure to allow the governor to appoint some officials, like secretary of state, who used to be elected.