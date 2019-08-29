Stoney LaRue is coming back to Cain’s Ballroom, and he’s bringing Austin Meade with him.
LaRue will perform Nov. 1 at the historic venue and will be joined by Meade.
Tickets are $22, plus fees, in advance and $24, plus fees, the day of the show.
Oklahoma-grown Read Southall Band will make a headlining debut at Cain’s Ballroom with a Nov. 22 performance, featuring special guests Wight Lighters and Zac Wilkerson.
Tickets are $15, plus fees, in advance; $18, plus fees, day of show.
According to the band’s official site (readsouthall.com), the group was born in 2015 when the songwriting scene of Stillwater brought together four like-minded individuals from completely different backgrounds who wanted nothing more than to play music.
Southall began performing as a solo artist at 22. He released an acoustic album (“Six String Sorrow”) in 2015, and it accumulated 8 million streams in three years. In 2016, Southall decided a group effort was the way to proceed, and the Read Southall Band sprang to life. Band members include Southall (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), John Tyler Perry (lead guitar, vocals), Reid Barber (drums) and Jeremee Knipp (bass).
Tickets to both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com.