Less than a year after Amelia Jacobs put her for-profit business on hold to crochet scarves for those in need and deliver them to the streets of Tulsa under cover of darkness, she hasn’t stopped.
In fact, the operation has grown more than she could have imagined. The Tulsa World first told readers about Jacobs in January, one of the many feel-good stories we featured over the past year.
“It’s one of those things that whenever you do it, you continue to want to do it,” Jacobs said.
Even when summer came.
“We couldn’t just walk past people and not give them anything,” Jacobs said, referring to how she and nextdoor neighbor Rebecca Marshall passed out donated T-shirts along with snacks and water to homeless people they met.
The operation picked up immensely after Marshall put out a request on social media for donations of yarn, food, water and various clothing items, and Jacobs now has so many women crocheting her infinity scarf pattern for her, she is almost not needed.
The women crocheted all summer long, some with a tighter stitch than she does, Jacobs said, but that only opened the door to leaving bags of scarves, mittens and gloves for underprivileged children outside schools.
A donation of goods from American Airlines employees even allowed her to place a book in some of the bags, Jacobs said. And although she’s nervous to admit it, her goal for 2020 is to hang the bags outside every elementary school.
Her passion for homeless Tulsans remains, and for the time being, the need remains, as well. She and Marshall continue to monitor their weather apps and descend on the streets when unfavorable conditions prevail.
“It’s funny because people are like, ‘Haven’t you handed out enough?’ ” Jacobs said. “But we still see new people.”
Here are some of the other stories we hope made you smile from the past year:
Generosity taught a homeless man ‘what true love is all about’
After seven years in and out of homelessness, Charles Ireland’s luck changed when he ran into his former boss. He had worked for Bill Farr about 10 years earlier at First Maintenance Co. and he asked Farr to rehire him.
“You’re a great worker,” Farr replied, and told him if he would get in his car right then and could pass a drug test, Farr would put him to work. Ireland was clean.
“I just felt compelled in my heart to help him,” Farr said. He got Ireland an apartment, paid all the deposits, got him clothes and some furnishings, and even regularly drove him to and from work.
“He paid me the highest compliment that he could’ve paid me,” Farr says of Ireland, who told him: “For the first time in many, many, many years, I see what true love is all about.”
A Japanese flag from World War II is returned to the family of a fallen warrior
When Chris Armstrong’s late father, World War II veteran Lowell Armstrong of Tulsa, arrived home in 1945, a Japanese flag was among the items he brought with him.
“Unfortunately, we never thought to ask my dad about it — how he came into possession of the flag or anything,” Armstrong said.
More than 70 years later, the mystery behind it was cleared up, at least in part, which made possible a gesture that the late veteran’s family is certain he would support.
A formal ceremony was held in February in Japan, and the aging flag was officially returned to the survivors of the fallen Japanese serviceman who once carried it, Masashi Ito, who was killed at Iwo Jima in March 1945.
Chris’ brother, Steve, was thrilled that his nephew, Lowell, a Jenks High School graduate and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, was able to participate in the return. Lowell is his grandfather’s namesake and was already in the region.
Tulsa officer risks his safety to stay with young mom pinned in burning vehicle Detective Chad Moyer crawled under the bed of a flipped pickup moments after it had been struck by a sport utility vehicle.
The pickup caught fire with two people pinned inside, but Moyer was holding Justice Wilson’s hand and wouldn’t leave.
“I just jumped in there and started talking to her, trying to get her to calm down. I guess the truck was on fire or caught on fire at some point,” Moyer said.
Wilson, a young mom who was partially ejected, asked Moyer to stay with her, and he refused to get out from under the pickup even after firefighters arrived. They instead worked around him.
“If it was my kid, I would hope that somebody would do that,” Moyer said. “I didn’t really do anything other than just be there with her.”
Rejoice Christian lineman doesn’t need sight to be a visionary
When Will Lambley first noticed his fuzzy eyesight, there was no way he could have known he was about to embark on a journey to doctors’ offices that would end with a diagnosis of LHON, a disease where optic nerve cells die and the central vision is impaired to the point you are legally blind.
“It’s called Leber hereditary optic neuropathy,” Will said. “I’m one in 50,000 people.”
At 17, he can no longer drive or play baseball, his first sports love. But he’s not dwelling on his diagnosis. He’s adjusting. This past season, he played nose guard with the Rejoice football team.
“I still get mad at times, say some things I shouldn’t,” he said. “I think ‘What if?’ But I also know God gave me this for a reason.
“The people in my life, it’s hard not to be happy.”
“We wanted to be an outlet for him. He was dealing with so much,” Rejoice football coach Brent Marley said. “We talked as a staff and thought, ‘Well we could move him to nose on the defensive line and put him right over the football.’
“There’s a lot of people running around with sight, everything is fine, and yet they have no vision. Here, you have a young man who has lost a major part of his sight. But you can see his conviction. He has vision.”
Nurses photograph ‘preemies’ to surprise parents with handmade cards
For new mom Chelsea Gibbons, it wasn’t just their expressions that moved her to tears, it was the fact she could see the three tiny faces at all.
“That was the first time we really saw what they looked like,” Gibbons said of the photo of her premature triplets, which was part of a handmade Easter card she and her husband, Josh, received from the babies’ nurses.
Handmade greeting cards featuring photos and footprints of babies, a tradition started by night-shift nurses at the Hillcrest NICU, have been presented to parents on select holidays for several years.
Registered nurse Reagan Robertson, who does the photography, said: “It’s something we can give these parents. They are not getting that holiday experience at home. They’re not getting that picture with Mom on Mother’s Day, or with Santa or the Easter Bunny on those holidays.”
Kids at lemonade stand in north Tulsa won’t give up after theftThe day after a thief snatched their hard-earned money, three boys in north Tulsa decided to keep their lemonade stand open for business.
“If he saw that we stopped, he’d think he got the best of us,” said Ty’Relle White, 12.
Ty’Relle is one of three “founders” who opened the lemonade stand this past summer. The others, little brother Sedrick White II, 9, and longtime friend Alex Johnson, 12, were among those working at the stand when an adult customer took off with their hard-earned cash.
After a police report, plenty of Tulsa police officers went to check on the boys and buy a drink or two, and as the word spread, community members showed up, as well.
Even before the support, Ty’Relle said the trio decided to keep their stand open to serve as an example for other entrepreneurs who might face trials.
“We don’t want nobody else to get robbed and then quit,” he said. “We want them to keep going.”
The man police say is responsible was arrested about two months later.
Progress dominoes in long-troubled neighborhood thanks to community resource officer The first month or two in Hope Valley brought some chilly receptions for Tulsa police Officer Donnie Johnson.
But the community resource officer used his passion for dominoes and people to break the ice with residents.
Johnson plays football and volleyball with the kids, and he has coupons to QuikTrip for free meals he can pass out. He builds relationships with business owners who learn they can call on him if they experience troubles, and he has changed some lives with nothing more than upfront conversation.
His grant-driven goal is to improve community relations as an avenue toward crime reduction and an increase of trust in police officers. Over the summer, grant researchers said data point to Savanna Landing as a lesson in how to reclaim a neighborhood from crime.
“It’s going to take the community to step up and volunteer and do group activities together as a whole and just love on each other,” Johnson said. “To me, that’s what has to be done to be sustainable moving forward.”
Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new programTulsa Police Officer Tiffany Sappington guides children through underwater adventures, llama growing pains and whether to eat green eggs and ham weekly.
It’s all in books.
The Tulsa Police Reading Patrol program, a partnership with the Police Department and the Tulsa Crime Prevention Network that began this year, is meant to give children a chance to spend time with police officers outside of emergency calls, as well as help negate the high frequency of trauma officers are exposed to.
The ultimate goal of the program is to promote reading and interactions between children and law enforcers in “a safe and welcoming environment,” said Karen Gilbert, Tulsa Crime Prevention Network executive director.
“Growing up, I didn’t have the best home life,” Sappington said. “We had our fair share of struggles, and my escape from that was reading.”
Perry WWII veteran who died without survivors honored by community, state leaders
When Perry WWII veteran Herman White died with no known survivors, his funeral home reached out to the community.
They responded in droves: Residents, state legislators, fellow veterans and a strong contingent of white-uniformed Navy personnel from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, all who were strangers to White.
He was a quiet, private man, who never divulged much about himself, and his wife, Evelyn, and son, Mickey, died before him.
Although he’d reserved a plot next to his wife and son, he made no arrangements for funeral and burial expenses. He donated his home and possessions to the First Baptist Church.
For everyone who gathered to bid him goodbye — whether they knew a little about him or, more likely, nothing at all — that wasn’t important.
The only thing that mattered, as Perry resident Ervin Bier put it, was “he was a veteran.”