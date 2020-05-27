While many events, festivals and camps have been canceled this summer, there’s still plenty to do.
We have some great suggestions, from a drive-through comic con to at-home summer camps, equestrian activities, great family road trips and more.
Pop culture drive-through
The comic con circuit has grinded to a halt during the pandemic.
But the folks behind the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo are offering up sort of a comic con on wheels.
Tulsa Pop Kids, a literacy-based nonprofit organization, is partnering with KHits 106.9 to host a free pop culture-themed event (The Drive-Thru Experience) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th East Ave.
Persimmon Hollow is the new home of Tulsa Pop Kids. The drive-through event will be the organization’s first event there. Visitors can check out eye candy like giant props, cosplayers and pop culture-themed vehicles while practicing social distancing from the comfort of their vehicles.
Child visitors will receive a comic book as part of Tulsa Pop Kids’ mission of advancing literacy and education through pop culture. Though there is no charge for the event, donations will be accepted.
In addition to staging the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo in recent years, Tulsa Pop Kids has backed projects to create eye-catching visual aids like a Batmobile from the 1989 “Batman” movie, a Toothless dragon from “How to Train Your Dragon” and a towering Iron Man “Hulkbuster” figure.
Said a news release for The Drive-Thru Experience: “We are pulling out all the stops with our props, superheroes, princesses, Star Wars, Jurassic World, Avengers, Fairyland, Batmobile, Lego men, Hulkbuster, Toothless and more.”
Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby will make an appearance.
At-home summer camp
Want your kids to enjoy the “camp” experience from the safety of home?
Tulsa-based SeekingSitters is ready to provide it. SeekingSitters (seekingsitters.com) was created to provide sitters and nannies for families. Adjusting to current events, SeekingSitters will, for the first time, offer at-home summer camps in June and July. Camp counselors/sitters, screened in advance, come to your home for personalized camps.
Families typically enroll children in camps during the summer months. SeekingSitters founder Adrienne Kallweit, talking about the importance of mental health, said this: “How can we mentally help the kids feel like they are still at camp even though they are having to stay at home? So we have created these great programs that have activities much like a camp would and we are tailoring it around their home.”
Kallweit said families that have already signed up for at-home camps were asked to tell a little bit about their houses. Do you have a pool or a jungle gym? What do you have that we can work with?
Activities, crafts and challenges are planned accordingly for campers.
“They also get to connect with other campers around the U.S., so we’ve got some Boise campers that are going to be doing Zoom challenges with some of the Tulsa campers,” Kallweit said. “That’s a great way they can interact with each other as well.”
The weeklong camps are four hours daily, with 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. sessions available. Among reasons sessions are structured that way is to allow one sitter to work for two families all week, limiting travel to keep everyone safe and healthy.
SeekingSitters was founded in 2004 by Kallweit, a mom and licensed private investigator, and her husband, David. They screen sitters before assigning them to a family.
“We wouldn’t send a sitter into your home that we wouldn’t be comfortable having in our own,” Kallweit said on the company’s site.
Ride a horse
Giddyup, young people. KJM Equestrian Summer Camp offers kids ages 7 to 13 weeklong sessions to introduce them to proper horsemanship.
The camp, 9801 S. Sheridan Road, includes daily riding, games, horse-related arts and crafts, plus a finale horse show and cookout.
The facilities include large riding arenas, in addition to shaded and open riding areas that are perfect for a trail ride. Safety in and around the horses also is a major objective of the riding program, and the counselors are well-trained in educating beginning riders.
Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be observed. The camps will be held rain or shine; plenty of activities are available inside the barn.
The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Camps are scheduled June 8–12, June 15–19, June 22–31, July 6–10, July 13–17, July 20–24 and July 27–31.
Cost for each camp is $395 per child. Adding an additional child for one week or adding an additional week for the same child will drop the price to $375 each. A nonrefundable deposit of $100 per child is required to reserve a space and will be applied toward the balance due.
For additional details, contact KJM Equestrian by email at office@jmequestrian.com, by phone at 918-299-9283 or by visiting kjmequestrian.com for additional details.
Get your kicks
Load up the kids and hit the road ... the Mother Road. This is family time, history lesson, road trip and seeing cool and unusual things all rolled into one.
One of the most iconic landmarks on Route 66 is the Blue Whale, east of Tulsa. But why was it built? What was its purpose besides becoming a fun place for people to take photos? Have your kids figure this out, and then pepper them with a quiz about Admiral Twin Drive-In as you take in a movie.
What year did the drive-in open? (1951). What famous movie filmed there? (“The Outsiders”). How many drive-ins were there in the U.S. in the 1950s (about 4,000) and today? (about 400).
Need a cold drink? This is a Route 66 drive nearly to Edmond, but it’s worth it for kids who will be crazy about Pops in Arcadia, where you can let them drink whatever they want, within reason, from among more than 700 flavors. Consider it a bonus that you can check out the historic Round Barn in Arcadia for some cultural consumption.
Take a ‘big’ road trip
If you visit Pops in Arcadia, you’ll see a 66-foot-tall steel bottle sculpture out front ... That’s big! The Blue Whale is big, too, and so is the 90-foot totem pole in Foyil, just a couple of miles off Route 66.
They are just three of the items from the Tulsa World’s story about “big things” that you can drive around and see, and the word is that quite a few people have been taking the tour.
There’s a quirkiness to such a search that kids may appreciate, so get out there and look for “big things,” ranging from the Golden Driller at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. (which recently underwent a facial to note Tesla’s interest in Tulsa), to the 49-foot-tall statue at Chua Tam-Bao Buddhist Temple, which is the tallest of multiple statues on the grounds of the temple at 16933 E. 21st St.
Tulsa Public Schools summer camps go virtual
Details are still being hammered out for what a virtual summer camp program will look like, but these engagement activities will be available to all TPS students, beginning in June, in connection with these sponsors: ahha Tulsa, Discovery Lab, the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and the YMCA of Greater Tulsa. Watch for more information to come at tulsaschools.org/summer.
Get arty
Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum and the Philbrook Museum of Art have been providing families with a variety of events and activities to enrich the museum-going experience. But just because the museums themselves are currently closed to the public does not mean that the creative fun has to stop.
Gilcrease Museum, for example, offers weekly “Maker Moments,” a series of videos in which teaching artists guide you through art projects that make use of everyday materials, from making moccassins and cornhusk dolls to sketching a landscape. For the 5-and-younger set, there is the “Learn and Play” video series, which centers around a specific work in the Gilcrease collection and incorporates some hands-on activities. Videos debut on the museum’s social media platforms and can be watched on its website, gilcrease.org.
Philbrook hosts an online “Family Art Club” at 10 a.m. Monday, led by the museum’s Learning and Engagement Programs Manager Jenny Fisher who guides viewers through easy, playful art projects. For the younger set, the museum offers “Playdates at Your Place,” where parents can download activity guides to learn how to create open-ended, play-based, thematic explorations for children 5 and younger.
One can also download Philbrook-themed coloring books, and the museum’s cats, Cleo and Perilla, are still accepting new pen pals. Everything can be found on the museum’s website, philbrook.org.
Main Event
Oklahoma is one of the few states where Main Event, the family entertainment complex chain, is able to open its locations to the public.
As a way to encourage families to come out for a bit of bowling, laser tag, arcade games, billiards and other such activities, the Tulsa Main Event, 7830 S. Santa Fe Ave. West, is offering parents free eats.
Book an hour of bowling at the facility and parents will receive a free entrée, be it burgers, pizza, sandwiches or salads.
Main Event has instigated new procedures to follow social-distancing guidelines, including limiting the number of guests, installing social-distancing markers and contactless payment stations.
For more: mainevent.com.
Visit a Clydesdale
It’s a long drive for Tulsa-area folks to take a 30-minute tour, but this one is too cool to leave off your to-do list. Maybe couple it with other attractions along Route 66.
The Express Clydesdale Barn, 12701 W. Wilshire Blvd. in Yukon, featuring a group of magnificent Clydesdale horses, recently reopened to the public.
The horses have made appearances all over the country, including such events at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade.
The horses are housed in a special barn originally constructed by Amish carpenters in 1936.
Visitors can take an unguided tour of the barn for free. For a $50 per family fee, visitors can have a guided tour and get up close and personal with a Clydesdale. Either way, all visitors are required to call the barn to set up an appointment.
Appointments, which run 30 minutes each, are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call the barn at 405-350-6404 to set an appointment.
Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be observed. Outside pets are not allowed, and food or treats of any kind for the horses are not allowed. For more details, go online to expressclydesdales.com.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa summer camps
The Salvation Army is getting ready to open its five Boys & Girls Clubs for summer programming June 1, and the health and safety of its campers is top of mind. As many other organizations in town, including the city of Tulsa, have decided not to host annual summer camps, the nonprofit is still here and still serving.
Additional safety protocols have been put into place to follow the recommended CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. Every day during camp, each club will have limited check-in times, wellness health screenings, face coverings worn by staff and increased cleaning and sanitizing throughout the facilities.
There are still spots available at all five Boys & Girls Clubs for summer camp in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs and Sapulpa.
To register online and to learn more about pricing information, visit salarmytulsa.org.
Compiled by Tulsa World Scene reporters Michael Smith, Jimmie Tramel, James D. Watts Jr. and Scott Cherry