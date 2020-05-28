Summer is on the horizon! The official day is June 20. Whether we like it or not, this will certainly not be your normal kind of summer for a variety of reasons. For example, what will happen with summer camps? Which ones will be open and how many will be canceled. The same can be said of festivals, water parks, parades and concerts. The big question is which ones may be canceled and which will go as on as scheduled? And what will be the guidelines for each activity? It will be up to everyone to seek out that information so we can all plan appropriately.
Like the start of a race and as Memorial Day is upon us, people I’m sure jumped off the starting line with unbridled energy and enthusiasm! It’s officially time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine!
But, for some strange reason, I have found myself reflecting on summers past while looking at what lies ahead. And I want to share some of those memories with you.
Visiting any Oklahoma State Park is a wonderful adventure, a fitness adventure of sorts. Taking a walk or hike through a state park also creates irreplaceable bonding times, where you can find a new world or adventure around every corner.
Because of my love of heights, one of my favorite places to go is the Gloss Mountains State Park in Freedom, Oklahoma. It’s an unattended park meaning there is no lodging or campsites. But many times a volunteer can be found there to help visitors. The beautiful and majestic mesas are exactly that, majestic, impressive and awe-inspiring. The park encompasses 640 acres, with the biggest and longest mesa being called Cathedral Mountain. A trail and a staircase lead to the top of the mesa where the view is spectacular! Every single time I’ve found myself on top of that mesa, I’m reminded of the serenity of looking out over the area. There’s a peacefulness that engulfs me. It helps put everything in perspective including life’s ups and downs. And given what we have all been through the last few months, it’s going to be a top destination for me very soon.
A new destination going on my list is Black Mesa State Park in the Oklahoma panhandle. My colleague and good friend Jenifer Reynolds has told me several times what a magical place it is. You can hike to the top of the plateau which is Oklahoma’s highest point at 4,973 feet above sea level in the Black Mesa Nature Preserve. I look forward to going sometime this summer and embracing the beauty of the area. I already know that destination will also help put everything in perspective as well.
I look forward to taking a relaxing walk along the calming sandy beaches of Foss State Park in western Oklahoma. In my opinion, this area has one of prettiest beaches in the state.
Osage Hills State Park is tucked away in the densely wooded areas and rolling hills of eastern Osage County. Located near Pawhuska, Osage Hills is one of the seven original state parks constructed by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps. It remains a picturesque reminder of our state’s past. They have hiking trails, one of which is my favorite, where you come out of a wooded area to see amazing bluffs! It’s simply beautiful and to find a vista like that over water makes it worth the trip!
Sometime in the near future, I hope to be writing about many of the improvements being made at various state parks. But you can still plan on making a trip to a state park for a weekend getaway or vacation. The beauty of the Oklahoma State Parks awaits you! Just go to TravelOK.com to plan your summer trip at an Oklahoma State Park, enjoy and always stay safe!
The main point to consider to travel local! The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation Department is launching a special #OKHereWeGO campaign which is encouraging Oklahomans to look locally as they put together their travel plans and begin to venture out. And as you start to do that, keep in mind, whether it’s to shop, dine, or cruise, to try and make plans to stay and play local. “ We have seen our Oklahoma restaurants, shops, hotels and tourism attractions weather some truly rough times in these past few months,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, who is also Oklahoma’s Secretary of Tourism and Branding. “I’ve been so impressed by the toughness and ingenuity they’ve shown-not that I would expect any less. We want to support them in any way we can, and we felt this campaign would be a terrific way to help remind Oklahomans they can help these great businesses survive and thrive in the coming months.”
You can find destinations, restaurants and so much more at TravelOK.com to plan your next outing and Travel Local!
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.