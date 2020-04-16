Tulsa filled with beauty
During my 10-mile run through midtown Tulsa, I noticed a number of positive things about Tulsa.
We have a beautiful city but never more so than this spring as Tulsa is glowing with color and new growth.
We are staying home to help each other stay healthy. I saw almost as many runners/walkers as I did autos. It was a quiet and peaceful run.
The other thing I noticed was how clean our streets currently are because we are staying home. As a runner I notice trash on the streets as we seem to throw everything out the car window instead of taking it home to dispose of correctly.
I hope when we get back to “normal” we continue to keep each other safe and our city clean.
Bobby Bomer, Tulsa
Power of positive thinking
After moving to Tulsa six years ago, we stopped reading letters to the editor because of negative thinking. It was a real surprise on Easter, April 12, to see positive-thinking letters to the editor.
Why now? Because our lives have been turned upside down.
How sad that it takes a worldwide pandemic to bring us to positive thinking.
Thank all those who wrote heart-warming letters to the editor. Please keep that positive thinking coming to the Tulsa World.
Positive no matter what!
After being nurtured in positive thinking as a child and adulthood, why does it take a pandemic to finally have positive thinking?
Cat Thompson, Tulsa
Senior citizen humor
I’ll bet you three rolls of toilet paper there’ll be folks who’ll take umbrage with my humorous ramblings as a senior citizen on this very serious pandemic issue.
We can all better deal with this if we exercise our sense of humor.
According to the data, seniors are the most vulnerable portion of our population regarding COVID-19. But, keep in mind, as seniors, our lifestyles are different from the rest of the population.
We tend to live in the slow lane. Isolation is pretty much how many of us spend our time.
We practice social-distancing, not because we want to, but because we simply don’t fit in any more.
Shelter-in-place? That’s what seniors have always done.
Oh sure, we go to our doctor’s appointments, visit our pharmacy and make occasional trips to the grocery store. That’s the new normal for most, but an old normal for seniors.
We don’t have jobs to get laid off from. Seniors tend to hang out at home a lot.
Many do a lot of reading and watch a lot of PBS. Our travel usually consists of short walks in our neighborhoods.
You won’t run across many of us at a Garth Brooks concert. We have rarely attended concerts since Frank Sinatra died.
Many of us wish casinos had been deemed an essential business. I’m thinking a casino drive-through would be very successful at this time.
A special thanks to those who find the time to check on us.
Nick Aston, Tulsa
Help the helpers
I believe it is truly great that all the bulletin boards and ads are thanking the health care workers and first responders, as it is well deserved.
I would personally like to give a big thank you to the wonderful, hardworking and dedicated employees in our grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, valet trash service and those behind the scenes working hard to keep our economy and country going by providing the basic essentials during this difficult time.
It is employees like these who choose to get up, go to work and provide the public with loyalty, dedication and great customer service without missing a beat; even as their jobs have continued to change daily, and many have had to take on extra duties.
We all need to take part in making sure that we don’t add extra work on those who take care of providing us with the services that we need.
During this difficult time, and as we go forward, everyone should be humbled enough to do their part in helping to spread peace, love and healing out to the world by being thankful for all the blessings that God has bestowed upon us.
God has not given us a spirit of fear, but peace and love.
Shirley A. Underwood, Tulsa
Donating stimulus check
I expect that many if not most of us will be getting stimulus checks or deposits in the near future.
I still have my job, and I have enough to get by anyway. Rather than just leaving it in my checking account, I’d like to get that money back into circulation to help the economy and help some of my fellow Tulsans while I’m at it.
So I’m going to give it all to local charities that are helping people during the current crisis.
I would like to challenge my fellow Tulsans who are also in fortunate circumstances to do the same.
I would also like to ask that the Tulsa World prominently publish a list of local organizations helping Tulsans with food, rent and other necessities. Come on, Tulsa, make me proud!
Jim Heinlein, Tulsa
Thank you, Union staff
I’m grateful and thankful to Union Public Schools and the kindness of Charlie Bushyhead for answering my March request of 20 goggles. He sent 200!
Our nurses and other health care professionals at St. Francis Hospital South thank you. Special are the colored goggles and different sizes so all have a more comfortable fit. Later that week, we were surprised with masks.
I can’t thank our Union family enough.
Diane Stromberg, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Charlie Bushyhead is an associate superintendent at Union Public Schools.
Fill out census form
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahomans cannot afford to overlook the census.
Having an accurate count of residents in our area and in our state is incredibly important for several reasons.
First, for every Oklahoman not counted, we lose an estimated $1,675 in federal funds each year.
Multiplied by 10 — the number of years until the next census — that’s almost $17,000 missed per person, which would go to other states.
These funds are used to help us build and maintain roads; they go toward education and health care and many other services for Oklahomans.
Another important reason to be counted is it helps ensure you have a local voice at the state Capitol and at the national level.
Oklahoma House and Senate districts and national congressional districts are drawn up based on population counts.
We have actually lost congressional seats in the past because of our census counts. I would like to see us regain seats.
Right now, estimates show that only about 43% of Oklahomans have filled out the census.
Just imagine if we had to weather the current pandemic with less than half of the federal funds sent to states to help our residents and small businesses, those who are unemployed and our hospitals and health care workers.
Filling out the census takes less than 10 minutes.
It can be completed online at www.census.gov, or you can call and answer questions at (844) 330-2020.
Rep. Terry O’Donnell, Catoosa
Editor’s note: Rep. Terry O’Donnell represents District 23 in the Oklahoma House.