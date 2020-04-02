Editor’s note
As people stay home and keep physical distance from others, it is a good time to use the written word to put positivity into the world.
We are putting out the call for letters that focus on bright spots during what can be dark times. Think encouraging thoughts, offer notes of gratitude or say something hopeful. Those optimistic letters will be published on Sunday editions.
As a reminder, letters are no more than 250 words and need a name, city of residence and phone number to call for questions or verification. Letters could be as short as a sentence or paragraph. Send to letters@tulsaworld.com
Get kids involved too. If the writer is younger than 18, please include a name, age and school attending.
Let’s lift each other up, show our community spirit and create good vibes.
— Ginnie Graham,
Editorial writer
Ultimate sacrifices
I am a disabled veteran from the Vietnam War.
It is common for people to say, “Thank you for your service,” to veterans, and rightly so. We placed our lives in danger to serve others.
All veterans did this so our families and other people we didn’t know could be safe and benefit.
Our country was born from conflict and has since made its way through numerous ones. All of these events were costly to our population.
Sometimes it was the economy, and other times it was more severe.
During these events, the best and worst in people surfaced. Many made the ultimate sacrifice and were dubbed a hero.
We currently have thousands of silent heroes. They are scared to go to work, but they do it every day putting their own life at risk for people they don’t know.
Their participation at work doesn’t come from an “It’s my job” attitude.
Rather, it is a deep commitment to the well-being of others. Many are making the ultimate sacrifice.
I challenge all of us to make a special effort to recognize these people as we come into contact with them in our daily lives.
They are my heroes. Thank you for your service.
Joe Strain, Tulsa
Seeking the good
A few weeks ago, five people at the state Capitol tested positive for COVID-19. I turned down the test (I had no symptoms — many did the same) and headed home to begin a voluntary shelter-in-place as a safety precaution.
In those two weeks, I have taken more constituent calls than ever before.
People are deeply worried about their jobs, their health, paying the bills and keeping their families safe.
Yet people are also hopeful.
In my neighborhood, there are sidewalk chalk messages to passers-by. Stuffed animals hang out in many windows saying hello.
American flags and Tulsa flags can be seen hanging on many homes. The tulips are in bloom.
Best yet, I have met more neighbors than ever before and called hello from my front porch as they walk by on the street.
Eye contact is intentional and friendly; it seems people are seeking each other out, even from a distance.
Working from home has also meant more time with my husband and children.
They are a blast. They make me laugh, make me think and make me love more deeply.
Time together has been more meaningful. Puzzles, Pente (thanks Hideaway Pizza!) and “The Tiger King” have proven an interesting combination.
The COVID-19 pandemic is an awful thing. This event will change who we are as a people in many ways.
Yet we must seek out the good while working through the bad. It is what gives us hope and keeps us going.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Rep. Melissa Provenzano represents House District 79.
Community mindset
Thank you Mayor G.T. Bynum for making the ongoing difficult decisions and taking the difficult actions that will help protect us in Tulsa.
In World War II in London, blackout curtains were used at night during the blitz so no light could be seen from bombers flying overhead and, therefore, no visible targets.
While our nemesis is invisible, it is still looking for any target.
Just as Londoners protected themselves and their neighbors, we are called on to do the same.
It is only with this community-based mindset that we can have the best outcome.
My husband and I have neighbors who are nurses at Ascension St. John. Their lives are precious to us.
Please readers, do the right thing.
Jane Newman, Tulsa
Hero refuse workers
I and my lovely partner are both in the high-risk category. I am 70 and much too experienced to give her age other than younger than I.
We were out on our beautiful morning walk, of course observing safe distancing, something neither of us had heard of until now. We knew about safe sex, but safe distancing?
While walking we saw a group of truly unsung heroes — the refuse workers.
The unappreciated (until they are not there) unseen or invisible folks who reliably remove our refuse.
From the earliest times of civilization, those who removed the refuse and filth were key to stemming disease and plagues.
This was a multiracial group of men: black, Latino and white.
I stopped to thank them with true appreciation. I did not give a damn about their places of birth or legal status.
Rex Berry, Tulsa
Getting through together
Dealing with the many challenges of COVID-19 has impacted everyone in our community, including social service nonprofits helping those in greatest need, teachers educating our student, businesses (restaurants, salons and bars) and our arts and culture sector, which have had to close their doors and furlough employees so that the employees may apply for unemployment benefits.
It’s been tough, and it’s going to get tougher before it gets easier.
Everyone is trying to adjust to a new normal that we can’t even fully begin to comprehend.
I am a firm believer that together, supporting one another, we will get through this.
My hope is that when we are on the other side of this crisis we will take what we’ve learned over the past several weeks — and what we will learn in the next several weeks — and apply these things to our daily lives going forward.
I want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum for his outstanding leadership during this crisis.
He’s had to make some really tough decisions that have impacted individuals and businesses throughout our community, but he’s done it all with great compassion and an eye toward keeping our community safe.
By taking actions like Safer at Home now, Tulsa will hopefully have a swifter recovery both health-wise and economically.
So, do your part in this crisis. Stay at home. We will get through this.
But it will take all of us working together and, for now, remaining 6 feet apart!
Ken Busby, Tulsa
Singing at Inverness
We have been sheltering in place for three weeks.
Although I miss my friends and activities, it has been very relaxing with time to read, visit on the phone with old friends and do our own thing in our own time.
I feel very safe and well-protected here at Covenant Living at Inverness.
We can cook or get takeout from the kitchen. Our staff and administration really care about us as we do them.
There is an atmosphere of love and community that surprised me when I moved here.
Because we cannot enjoy visiting with each other as normal, we exercise with each other from our balconies with our trainer leading us from the courtyard.
Recently, we did like the Italians and sang from our balconies. My husband led us in the old familiar tunes to all sing together.
We thank God that we are here being protected and cared for instead of being on our own in this coronavirus world.
MaryEmma Bristow,
Tulsa
Advertising heroes
All of your readers are no doubt grateful to your reporters, photographers and editors continuing to deliver a quality product under today’s circumstances.
The page makeup, proofers, press operators, truck loaders, truck drivers, retail route people, carriers, managers and office personnel also deserve our thanks.
But my heroes are the advertisers who are staying the course and helping the World stay financially viable in uncertain times.
Take note of who they are and as you shop now or plan future purchases, frequent the businesses keeping your paper on your doorstep.
Let them know their advertising dollars are well spent in the Tulsa World.
Leslie Todd, Tulsa