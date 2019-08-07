Test-score shaming
Shame on the Tulsa World (and, to be fair, all media outlets) for its reporting on state standardized test scores. The headline, “Skiatook, Bixby lead test results in suburbs” (Aug. 7) reads like something from the sports page.
Wealthier suburbs don’t “win” or “lead.”
As Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller rightfully and honorably points out, standardized testing is a horribly inaccurate and misleading way to compare teachers, schools and districts.
In a more than 30-year education career that includes stops in inner city schools, magnet programs, private parochial schools and suburbs with markedly different demographics, I have learned that teachers and administrators are working hard everywhere and are focused on student success.
Test-score shaming of the sort perpetrated by the World reinforces distorted perceptions of school quality that Realtors and developers use to scare families away from certain areas and push them towards the “right” school districts.
No Child Left Behind and it’s ugly stepsister the Every Student Succeeds Act make educational inequality worse, not better, and this reporting makes the jobs of dedicated professionals in challenging roles even harder.
Perhaps an in-depth series about the true meaning and impact of state testing, rather than a catchy drive-by headline is in order.
Our children and our schools deserve more truthful reporting.
Stan Trout, Sand Springs
Editor’s note: Stan Trout is the principal of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs Public Schools.
Hern lacks diverse audiences
When Kevin Hern got elected in November 2018, he became the U.S. Representative of Oklahoma Congressional District 1, giving him a responsibility to listen to all his constituents and address their concerns.
When he’s not, he’s letting the community he represents down.
So in a Facebook post recently on Hern’s page, he said he “had great discussion” at a town hall with organizations around Tulsa.
I find it very concerning as a Latin American to see a lack of diversity in the people in attendance. I want to know where were the leaders from Hispanic and black organizations?
Were they even invited? I don’t see how this could have been good discussion if some people were excluded from the conversation.
I wonder who Hern thinks he represents. Tulsa is a diverse community of people, and they’re not all white.
I really hope I’m wrong, but so far he’s proven to only care about his wealthy white constituents.
Furthermore, he has made it clear by his lack of response to emails that having conversations with constituents like myself are not important enough for him to take the time to speak to.
If he expects to be a representative of Tulsa for another term, he needs to be a better leader and engage with all of his constituents and not just for the ones who voted for him or donate money to him.
Donovid Sekulits, Tulsa
Racial bias
Regarding the guest column from Nehemiah Frank (“Tulsa World’s reaction to a planned north Tulsa grocery store is ‘rooted in the implicit and racial bias’ of the editorial board,” July 27), how can a question be twisted into racial bias?
I’m very familiar with that location as I drove by it for several years on my way home from work.
I was happy when the last store opened as I could pick up things needed for dinner, but it didn’t last long.
The bank located inside was robbed. Shoplifting was a problem. Often, Tulsa police were called or just maintained a presence.
This wasn’t the first grocery store that had closed in this location.
So how is this question — “Will it last?” — racial bias?
I believe it’s a person’s attitude that makes it so in their minds.
In a city the size of Tulsa, there are always going to be good and bad parts; like attracts like.
I’ve lived in different parts of town.
The World didn’t say the location was bad or good. The board pointed out nobody has been successful in this location.
That’s racism? To think so may be racial bias in itself.
Gary Glasco, Sperry
McKee smears FOP
Councilor Kara Joy McKee’s recent comments making unsubstantiated assertions of being the true voice of officers from her district about the creation of the Office of the Independent Monitor, instead of their labor unions, while making unfounded accusations citing unnamed sources, is utterly unconvincing and untrustworthy (“Councilor says officers frustrated with FOP’s response to mayor’s oversight proposal,” Aug. 1).
Her pandering dog-whistle politics regurgitating stale anti-labor tropes about old, out-of-touch union bosses and how organized labor should be shut out of the political process ought to be more than enough to call her progressive credentials into question.
A real progressive wouldn’t resort to scapegoating organized labor just to score cheap political points by pandering to the political fringes in a desperate Hail Mary attempt to gain traction in an unsuccessful campaign for an unpopular idea. It’s like a losing Democratic primary candidate trashing President Obama in presidential debate.
True progressives don’t engage in baseless smear attacks against a labor union for acting to protect their collective-bargaining rights.
Her recent unbelievably outlandish attacks on the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police ought to call her credibility into question.
As a lifelong District 4 voter, Councilor McKee doesn’t speak for me either.
District 4 deserves better than her desperately unethical misdirections, misrepresentations and manipulations.
Aaron Griffith, Tulsa
Thanking Blake Ewing
I often wasn’t sure of what to make of Blake Ewing during his years on the Tulsa City Council, but hindsight helps.
Even more clarifying is the candid and humble retrospective in the Tulsa World (“Blake Ewing: A personal journey and a public one,” Aug. 5).
I thank Blake for sharing this personal column and for his years of time and effort given to Tulsa.
Those of us who have been content to sit back and watch are too often whiny and negative on the rare occasions when we participate at all.
Ewing has had his share of criticism, so this is just one small effort toward balancing that scale.
Rudy Froeschle, Jenks
Disappointing horse vote
Horse soring is when humans intentionally injure horses’ hooves or legs to make them step higher, creating an exaggerated gait known as the “big lick.”
It is mainly practiced on Tennessee Walking Horses and similar breeds with naturally lofty gaits in order to win judges’ favor at competitions. Alabama’s state horse, the racking horse, also is a common victim of soring.
This cruelty is done by driving nails into their hooves, pouring caustic chemicals such as lye and acid, on their legs and feet. Forcing them to wear large, stacked shoes and ankle chains for years on end causes irreparable damage to their bones, joints and ligaments.
Some caring legislators introduced the PAST Act (Prevent All Soring Tactics), which would amend the Horse Protection Act to end the failed system of industry self-policing and use of these cruel devices and establish felony penalties for this cruel practice.
I am so disappointed that my U.S. representative, Markwayne Mullin, voted against this bill to prevent the cruelty of horse soring.
What kind of person would condone this needless cruelty? What kind of mind would want this to continue?
Thankfully, there were enough humane, sane representatives to pass it. I am just disappointed that my representative voted no, and you should be too.
Remember this at the polls.
Marjorie Hass, Hartshorne
Editor’s note: The PAST Act, H.R. 693, was approved by U.S. House in July by a 333-96 vote. It would expand regulation of practices that produce a higher gait in horses’ limbs that cause pain, distress, inflammation and lameness. It would establish a new inspection system for soring and expand enforcement at horse shows, exhibitions, sales and auctions. It would increase fines from $3,000 to $5,000 and extend prison sentences from one year to three years.
The Oklahoma House delegation split the vote along partisan lines: Rep. Kendra Horn voted for the measure; Reps. Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Mullin voted against. A Senate version of the bill is pending.