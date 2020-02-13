No place like Tulsa
As a former Tulsa resident, I often find myself reminiscing of my hometown. There is charm here, the type of charm felt when window shopping through Utica Square.
There is a feeling one has with every bite of a coney, and an enchantment felt when dining in so many of the city’s charming restaurants. Every time I come back here, I am reminded of how special this place is.
Despite residing elsewhere, I am aware of the discourse regarding the city’s development. I’ve heard how Tulsa should be the next Austin, Dallas or even Oklahoma City.
I am sure all of these cities are interesting in their own way, but so is Tulsa, and any effort of imitation would be far below its ethos.
While home for the holidays, I visited one of my favorite restaurants, only to be disappointed. The interior had been renovated to appear more modern and upscale, ripping away the unique ambience that once existed.
This caused a dining experience that felt generic and symbolized the discourse regarding this city. How is it not apparent that imitation suppresses the unique characteristics that make something great?
Change is inevitable, and Tulsa is in an era of change. As this city continues to grow, I hope it only does so while staying true to itself.
It doesn’t take long, but time away from here only leads to one conclusion: There is no place like Tulsa.
Gregory W. Talley,
Orlando, Florida
Turning corner on disease
More than a decade has passed since my family began paying close attention to the Alzheimer’s disease research led by the National Institutes of Health.
As 2020 kicks off, we’re beginning to see a glimmer of light. It finally seems possible that the world’s first Alzheimer’s survivor could be a reality in our lifetime.
Why are we optimistic? Because the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s on our nation’s families now is recognized by a majority of Congress; members on both sides of the aisle acknowledge the disease as a public health crisis.
They also understand that it is America’s most expensive disease. The nation’s cost for Alzheimer’s and dementia patient care soared to $290 billion in 2019. There is no treatment, cure or means to slow the disease’s progression.
Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, as well as Rep. Tom Cole, recently helped champion bipartisan support for research funding. For that, I am very grateful.
The fiscal year 2020 appropriations agreement signed recently included a $350 million increase for Alzheimer’s and dementia research, bringing the annual budget to $2.8 billion.
This investment finally has reached a level allowing researchers to advance basic disease knowledge more rapidly, discover means to reduce risks, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and develop potential treatments.
Research achievements cannot come soon enough. While our nation waits, the Alzheimer’s Association provides free, helpful guidance for families challenged with providing care for those living with dementia. For local assistance, call 918-392-5000.
Susan Dornblaser, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Susan Dornblaser is a former public policy chairwoman of the Alzheimer’s Association — Oklahoma Chapter and advocate for Alzheimer’s and dementia-related diseases.
Prosecutors must change
The “2020 Tulsa World — Legislative Agenda” (Feb. 2) correctly stated “Mass incarceration destroys families and the state’s economy. ... Smart-on-crime reforms are starting to pay off for the state. The Legislature must not let vested interests stop further progress.”
Unfortunately, the World continues to ignore the elephant in the room, or the donkey in the room, if that better suits your politics.
All of that mass incarceration, all of that family destruction and all of that damage to the economy flows from a single source: the four decades-long war on drugs.
During these 40 years, thousands of otherwise decent prosecutors have become inured to the horrific prison terms meted out to the small fraction of black marketeers who happened to be arrested and prosecuted.
Compounding the problem, each of those harsh sentences was imposed by a judicial branch populated by former prosecutors and equally dedicated to waging America’s domestic war.
Despite the clear rejection of the drug war status quo by Oklahoma voters in State Questions 780, 781 and 788, our current crop of battle-hardened prosecutors and judges find it easier to carry on than to acknowledge the barbarity of the mass incarceration for which they bear much collective responsibility.
If criminal justice reform is to succeed, the World and other advocates must convince prosecutors and judges to abandon their ongoing war on drugs, to end mass incarceration, to end family destruction and the end of ruinous expense will naturally follow.
John David Echols, Tulsa
Illinois River connected
It was recently brought to my attention that AT&T activated a new cell site on Highway 10 along the Illinois River.
This important investment will provide much needed coverage to an area that is critical to our local tourism activity.
Today’s tourists, including the tens of thousands annually visiting the Illinois River, expect to be connected wherever they travel. AT&T’s investment will bring broadband connectivity and reliable service to our river guests and the businesses serving them.
In addition, big kudos to AT&T for making our beautiful Illinois River a safer place to visit, especially for those during unfortunate times of emergency.
If you have never visited the Illinois River for a day or a weekend, we invite you come enjoy one of Oklahoma’s crown jewels. It just got even better.
Cindy Morris, Tahlequah
Editor’s note: Cindy Morris is president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fix crumbling roads
For many years, I have watched Oklahoma grow, change and prosper. Even though we talk about new stadiums or repairing old buildings, we need to focus on roads.
Our roads have become very damaged, broken and are falling apart. People swerve to avoid the potholes, leading to wrecks and injuries.
It’s easy to say we will fix it later, but when will later come?
We can use a quick fix like asphalt. But when the asphalt cracks or begins to crumble, it takes more of the original road with it. This only makes bigger potholes, and the cycle repeats.
Eventually, if this keeps going, we will have no road in some areas.
It’s so bad that a person can’t drive without hitting a pothole every couple of feet. The roads are bumpy throughout the entire trip.
To fix our roads, we can take it piece by piece, but we can’t wait any longer or push those steps off on others.
This problem has been going on long enough, and we can’t keep saying the next generation will fix it. We need to take action and begin now.
This is nothing against construction companies. In fact, on specific roads those companies have been repairing them fully.
This work needs to be done to the entirety of Oklahoma. This is something we need to make a priority.
Alex Knecht, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Alex Knecht a 13-year-old Jenks Middle School student, is in Boy Scout Troop 26.