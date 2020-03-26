Tulsans have heart
We were glad to read that the Tulsa Ballet has stepped up to contribute masks for the medical community (“Tulsa Ballet costume shop to make hospital masks,” March 24).
Our granddaughter, Erin Harper, is also doing the same from her home. Being part of the over-60 group and self-isolating, we appreciate Erin and our children who have offered to shop for us and clean our house.
Really! Our wonderful neighbor has also offered to shop.
Following the example of Mayor G.T. Bynum, we set up our Christmas tree and will put lights out front.
The bright lights lend some cheer to the dark days and evenings.
We also appreciate the Tulsa World for appearing each morning, without fail.
Barbara and Dick O’Neil, Tulsa
Rediscovering unity
I am looking at a relic; a lingering message from the time of World War II. It is a small booklet.
The cover reads: United States of America, Office of Price Administration, War Ration Book Four. It belonged to my mother who lived in Denver at the time.
Inside is a collection of small coupons.
Some are for coffee. Some are for sugar. Others carry the image of Lady Liberty’s torch and some have images of the head of a stalk of wheat. This booklet is how people were able to obtain the necessities of life.
There was no opportunity to fill a grocery cart with 200 rolls of toilet paper or panic-buy other items to the point of empty shelves.
It was a time of great sacrifice, and everyone understood the necessity of doing their part to support the war effort.
The world was in great peril and pulling together with unity and a shared sense of common purpose was the accepted path to winning the war and defeating a vicious and cruel enemy bent on our destruction.
Nonetheless, shortages still happened and when they did, friends and neighbors pulled together to help each other through the lean times.
We literally had each other’s back.
Once again, we find ourselves facing a ruthless enemy in life-and-death circumstances.
We need to rediscover the sense of unity and rational thinking that galvanized an entire generation and led them to achieve victory in the face of overwhelming odds.
Bob Warterfield, Tulsa
Have a virtual party
Let’s pull together to support the people who make our restaurant scene amazing. Here’s an idea to help the wonderful locally owned and operated restaurants here in Tulsa.
It is a virtual tasting party with friends: Round up your friends on your favorite social media platform.
Pick a mutually agreed upon night, pick your favorite adult beverage and your favorite local restaurant and order online for delivery or carry out.
Enjoy, snap a photo, post and share.
Let’s keep Tulsa strong! Stay in but have fun.
Pam Harris, Tulsa
Eliminate waiting rooms
We need to eliminate waiting rooms. These can become infection centers.
Upon arriving at a medical appointment, restaurant, etc., a person could call the office to say they are waiting in the car.
When ready to be seen, those in the office could call the person in the car. A person would enter the building, have the appointment, then exit without having to be in contact with a potentially infected person. The area used for the waiting room can be used for other purposes.
Arthur Price, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Curbside and takeout dining has already been mandated in Tulsa and many other Oklahoma municipalities and counties. The CDC has recommended rescheduling all nonurgent outpatient visits and elective surgeries. For symptomatic patients to be seen in a clinical setting, the CDC recommends calling before arrival to give staff time to prepare appropriately.
Hospice workers ‘essential’
Our country and the world are facing one of the most dramatic events in history.
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues across the U.S., many long-term care facilities have restricted visitors’ access.
While well-intentioned and meant to protect residents, these bans on all visitation have left hospice providers unable to reach patients with life-limiting illnesses due to confusion about the definition of “essential service.”
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health have all deemed hospice care an “essential service.”
Despite this, along with family members, hospice physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains and bereavement specialists are being locked out of caring for the most fragile, sickest and closest-to-death individuals residing in facilities.
Hospice providers are more than visitors; they are an integral part of a patient’s health care team.
By working side by side and collaboratively with the staff of long-term care, we help facilities focus on delivering the highest quality of care to all residents, especially those requiring an even higher level of care.
Please join me in imploring facility administrators to leave their doors open to hospice personnel so we may continue caring for those who need it most at end-of-life.
Perry Farmer, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Perry Farmer is the chief executive officer and founder of the Tulsa-based Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care.
Can’t shoot a virus
Several people I know have mentioned they own or are buying guns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having been born during World War II and having been a child when polio sickened and killed millions of children worldwide before Jonas Salk gave us a vaccine in 1955, I suggest a person cannot kill a virus with a gun.
But a person can kill a disease with a safe and effective vaccine.
Every government worldwide needs to fund research fully to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Until then, all of us who have not been infected will be at risk of being sickened and die.
Kent Morlan, Tulsa
Important Tulsa World
Thank you to everyone who is working to get my Tulsa World to me each day.
Your continuing to report, publish and deliver in this fraught time means a great deal.
Tom Hough, Claremore