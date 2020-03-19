Remembering bombing victims
My heart skips a beat when I open up the first section of my Tulsa World each morning.
The “Remembering” pieces written in memory of the victims of the horrendous bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, touch my heart.
My prayers continue for the family and friends of the people who lost their lives, the survivors of the bombing and the brave individuals in various departments and companies who we continue to thank for their help during and after this horrendous incident in our great state.
Thank you, Tulsa World, for allowing us to remember.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Thanks to helpers
These are unusual times. Oklahomans and all Americans are being told to separate ourselves from others in hopes of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
But there are some people who cannot because they provide vital social services.
We all owe a shout out of thanks to the people who keep our water service, sewer service, trash pickup, electricity service and cable service going.
Same shout out to the police and fire and ambulance service. I certainly appreciate the truck drivers and grocery store workers who are trying to keep us supplied with food and essentials.
And we should all give thanks to the health care workers who come to work risking exposure to this dangerous virus.
There are many others I appreciate and hope they all stay healthy during this crisis.
Mike Bibby, Tulsa
Vaccine misinformation
I’m a family medicine doctor and a proud Oklahoman, which means that advocating for policies and practices that keep our communities healthy is both my professional and personal responsibility as a parent, a neighbor, and — for some of you — your primary physician.
On Feb. 18, the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, Oklahoma State Medical Association and State Chamber of Oklahoma brought together advocates from across the state to talk to legislators about the important role immunization plays in preventive medicine and explain how it’s vital to protecting Oklahomans from outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in our state and across the U.S.
The coronavirus is spreading rapidly because humans have not been exposed to this strain before; hence, lack of immunity against it.
Every year, there are different strains of the flu, making it important to stay vaccinated yearly.
The strain of flu that we have is different from the previous year. Just because one had the flu last year does not make you immune this year, and just because you already had the flu this year should not stop you from getting the flu shot this year because of the different strains.
We all have a responsibility to speak out against misinformation about vaccines and stand up for medically informed policies in our state and across the country.
Still have questions or concerns about vaccines? I urge you to talk your doctor — we’re here to help.
Vedmia Fonken, M.D., Tulsa
Medicaid waiver for crisis
I wrote a column earlier this year advocating for Medicaid expansion through the Affordable Care Act (“I’m a Tulsa doctor, and I must speak out for Medicaid expansion,” July 7).
Our country and state now face an existential crisis in the COVID-19 virus.
The failure of our state to join with 36 other states to opt into Medicaid expansion has placed our state and the most vulnerable in our state at great risk.
Now is the time for our governor and our state Legislature to join together and ask for a waiver for our initial $150 million share for full Medicaid expansion and to enact it immediately.
The president has already pumped $1.2 trillion dollars into the bond market; so $150 million more is just chump change.
While we are asking, we should also ask to be made whole for all of the years that we opted out of Medicaid expansion.
If there was ever a crisis that warrants bold leadership, this is it.
It is time to stop dithering and begin providing care to the least among us. God bless America.
I’m praying that Gov. Kevin Stitt becomes the leader that he should be.
Donald E. Loveless Jr., M.D.
Government religion
Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, and House Speaker Charles McCall are pushing a bill to put a huge sign in all state-owned buildings saying, “In God We Trust.”
When are we going to elect legislators who understand the First Amendment?
Most of our Founders came to this land because of state control of religious practice. They passed that amendment to allow everyone to select our own religion or no religion at all.
The government is not an arm of any religion, nor is any religion under government control.
As an ordained minister for 61 years, I’ve seen legislators pull this stunt again and again, and then our state Supreme Court has to bail us out of these phony laws.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
Science of preparedness
The first step in pandemic response is trifold: limit exposure, control spread and develop a vaccine.
Fundamental to these steps is gaining traction on the actual number of cases. The overwhelming dearth of supplies — including but not limited to tests — speak to the fact that we have none of these things even in higher risk areas is concerning.
Our responses have not matched the reality of contagion.
The U.S. is currently testing 20,000 people as a nation; and South Korea is testing 10,000 people per day and doing so primarily automated and with minimal contact. Which country was most prepared?
We understand that South Korea has a federally subsidized system while the U.S. must wrangle between multiple insurance companies and try to care for those with no health care benefits by our safety net.
However, we must consider the pre-symptomatic or minimally symptomatic folks as cases that have to be contained as the disease advances. There is a reason our infection trajectories remain dismally high.
Perhaps going forward, we, as a nation, should pay more attention to the science of preparedness and less to the politics of election.
Scientific policy is the purview of science and reasonably educated politicians.
Vondale Graham M.D., Tulsa, and Leah Graham,
Florence, Alabama
Editor’s note: Dr. Vondale Graham is a retired Tulsa physician of internal medicine and Leah Graham (his daughter) is chairwoman of the political science department University of North Alabama.
Good coronavirus coverage
I have been wondering for weeks how to express my appreciation for the newspaper we have here in Tulsa.
The local and state coverage is excellent; the writing is excellent.
My concern has been about the charter school happenings juxtaposed with the real struggle of Tulsa Public Schools to do the job needed in our community.
The conflict between the tribes and our governor seems unnecessary.
Then there is the health care crisis, and the poultry industry versus our clean waters and streams.
Good investigations and reporting have shone light on these and other issues.
But now with our new reality, how grateful I am that we can depend on this source. Oh, we need it even more!
Be safe all you on the front line and keep us informed.
Karen Pope, Tulsa
Stop Epic’s funding
Last August, it was learned that Epic Charter Schools used over $2 million in public funding for advertising and self promotion. Last month, Epic is hiding $50 million in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny in a for-profit management company.
Recently, we learned that Epic is stonewalling state auditors in an investigation requested in July by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
When is serious legal action going to be taken against the people running Epic? Why do they continue to receive public funding?
At the very best, there is a gross misuse and waste of education dollars.
Erik McKinney,
Broken Arrow