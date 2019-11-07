Voter suppression oppression
One of the key issues affecting the outcome of any election is voter suppression.
Suppression can come in many forms, but the biggest is felony disenfranchisement. Felony disenfranchisement has become a societal issue too big for the country to ignore.
One out of every 40 adults in this country are disenfranchised due to a current or past felony conviction. It is an oppressive practice.
African American men are most affected by felony disenfranchisement.
One out of every 13 African Americans have lost their voting rights due to felony disenfranchisement laws, compared to 1 in every 56 non-black voters.
State legislation can revise the criteria for the voting rights of felons to be reinstated. This change in legislation would allow for more individuals to have the right to vote and allow African Americans to have a better representation at the polls.
Not allowing individuals with a felony to vote limits the diversity of registered voters. Reducing the limitations on this affected population would eliminate the stigma around African Americans’ lack of participation at the polls. This major change in legislation could help give this population their voice back and also allow Americans to have trust and hope in the political system, especially those who do not have much of a voice.
Tifina Cowan, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Oklahoma is one of 18 states allowing for the restoration of voting rights once a person’s entire sentence has been served, including probation and parole. Two states (Maine and Vermont) have no restrictions, 16 states and the District of Columbia restrict voting while in prison and 11 states restrict voting even after a felon’s prison, probation and parole have been served.
Helpful hand
In a world of confrontation, accusations and negative news, I would like to relay a story on the positive side that reinforces my belief in humanity.
Recently, my wife and I were traveling to the Kansas City area to attend a play in which our grandchildren were participating.
A noise developed in the undercarriage of our vehicle, and we could not ascertain its source.
We pulled into a farm implement dealer in Iola, Kansas. I entered the repair area, and a young man was on lunch break. I described our dilemma, and he crawled under a hot vehicle on a very hot day.
His inspection revealed a broken fuel tank strap and advised it would be dangerous to continue our trip without addressing the issue.
He installed a ratchet strap, secured it very well but told us to check it periodically.
We were on time for the play and made it home safely.
He basically told us to pay it forward. I hope Iola and his company appreciate this young man’s actions as much as we did.
Charles R. Neal, Ramona
Never-ending cycle
In an editorial, the Tulsa World congratulated President Donald Trump and U.S. Special Forces for having killed Islamic State commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (“Tulsa World editorial: Al-Baghdadi dies a lawless criminal, not a martyr,” Oct. 29).
What the editorial leaves out is that al-Baghdadi was a creation of the Bush administration’s illegal 2003 invasion of Iraq.
According to his obituary in the Washington Post, al-Baghdadi had been an austere academic aiming for a quiet life as a professor of Islamic law until the U.S. invasion of Iraq “upended his plans and launched him on a course toward insurgency, prison and violent jihad.”
Signing up with a local resistance organization out of a sense of duty, al-Baghdadi was captured by the U.S. army on the battlefields of Fallujah — which were decimated by U.S. bombing — in 2003.
He was then imprisoned at Camp Bucca in southern Iraq and at Abu Ghraib, which functioned as “jihadi universities” because of the brutal conditions.
According to the obituary, al-Baghdadi forged an alliance in prison with members of the terrorist network run by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and subsequently rose in the organization rebranded as the Islamic State.
Al-Baghdadi may have been a terrorist, however, his radicalization was spawned by a war that was waged based upon the deception of the American people.
His assassination was not an act of valor, but part of a never-ending cycle of violence that has made our world a more dangerous place.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, Tulsa
Beautiful night of jazz
Thank you to Ernie Fields Jr. for the honest and poignant montage of stories sprinkled throughout the “Golden Age of Greenwood” concert Oct. 18 at the Performing Arts Center for Education at Tulsa Community College.
Although some of the recollections were tough to hear, I saw and heard gasps and stirring of emotion from a lovely cross-section of patrons.
It is my experience that Tulsa is obviously in the midst of an entirely different mindset from the mid-century experiences his famous father endured traveling across the country with his band.
His band members, alongside the Tulsa Signature Symphony Big Band, together performing great jazz was beautiful, centering on Fields’ sultry saxophone.
The actresses, including the exuberant Rebecca Marks-Jimerson, portraying Lessie Bennington Randle, 105, the longest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre (who was actually present) was also a nice addition. Thank you to TCC, the Signature Symphony and Greenwood Chamber of Commerce for creating such a beautiful evening for Tulsa.
Jennifer Palmer, Tulsa
Mullin lacks self-awareness
According to a Tulsa World article, Congressman Markwayne Mullin recently told a meeting of voters in Miami that a major cause of our divisive politics today is “...when you have these extremely safe, secure districts. They don’t have to deal with any side except just the majority side. It doesn’t require (representatives) to work (with other sides). They don’t need to look the other person in the eye and say, ‘They’re human, too.’ ” (“Political Notebook: Mullin says “safe” districts contribute to polarization,” Nov. 20.)
Mullin said that after blaming divisiveness on “far liberal left” elements of the majority Democrats.
Meanwhile, Mullin would surely be proud to describe himself as a far-right conservative and as an immovable loyalist to President Trump.
Did he feel the same way when his own party held the majority?
Ironically, Mullin’s Second District seat is 100% safe for his own Republican re-election. He received 65% of the vote for his fourth-term re-election in the Democratic “wave” year of 2018, even though he once promised to serve no more than three terms.
Taking Mullin at his word for now, he has described himself in clear terms as a major cause of our divisive politics. He sees members like himself as part of the cause of our congressional dysfunction.
Does Mullin have any sense of self-awareness? Any at all?
Larry Knoles, Eucha
Change school hours
The recent Tulsa World article on the benefits of after-school education makes one think about the larger education scenario (“Education advocate, officials stress need to fund expanded learning at event celebrating after-school programs,” Oct. 25).
Latch-key kids with idle time on their hands after school and the potential for them developing poor choices has long been of concern. There is ongoing discussion about year-long education and its benefits.
Both parents commonly working full-time jobs to make financial ends meet negates the stay-at-home-parent benefit to children. The consequent child-care option is the net result.
Why not make public education an 8 to 5 process all year?
Students’ schedules would coincide with those of their parents. Students would either receive additional educational opportunities, extracurricular activities such as band and sports or other planned activities.
Hopefully, parents would be relieved of the pressure of children’s idle time while they are at work.
Teaching would then become an 8 to 5, all-year profession with appropriate compensation adjustments.
Pete Brunel, Tulsa