Protecting native species
Throughout the last century, America has teamed up to save wild game on the brink of loss in this country. The Pittman-Robertson Act funded conservation efforts and led to the resurgence of wild game.
Now, more species need our help. Nongame birds like meadowlarks, sparrows, finches and warblers are in a steep decline.
A 29% decline since 1970 in fact. That’s 3 billion fewer birds in the sky today.
The one bright spot in those numbers? Waterfowl. Ducks, geese and other waterfowl saw an increase.
They benefited from wetland restoration funded by the dollars hunters spent on gear and ammunition. We know how to do the work, we just have to commit to it.
Now there is a bipartisan bill that would do the same for other species in trouble.
The Restoring America’s Wildlife Act would send $18 million to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation each year to work on conserving native species in trouble.
Birds act as nature’s pest control, spread seeds to allow the flora of our prairies and forests to regenerate. Moreover, sportsmen and sportswomen should be particularly interested in the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act since habitat improvement and protection helps us all.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, who sits on the House Natural Resources Committee, has a unique chance to help move this legislation forward.
We at the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma urge him to champion this commonsense idea so our children and grandchildren will inherit our state’s full wildlife heritage.
Shane Bevel, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Shane Bevel is a board member for the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma.
Higher pay incentive
I am writing in response to the editorial regarding the 35% raise for Oklahoma’s legislators (“Will giving Oklahoma legislators a 35% raise get us a 35% better Legislature? Ha!” Oct. 16).
Specifically, I want to encourage the editorial board, and any readers in agreement, to consider the idea that the raise acts as an incentive for potential lawmakers, rather than a reward for those currently in office.
While it is fantastic that those currently representing our communities at the state Capitol have jobs or other income sources allowing them several months a year away from full-time employment, this is not the norm for many Oklahomans.
By raising the pay for legislators, we allow people who may be in more dire financial straits to explore the possibility of running for office. These are people who have experience to add a new perspective.
Remember the excitement for teachers winning seats in the Legislature was rooted in a desire to see groups traditionally ignored gain a voice at the state level.
Though the session may only occur a few months in Oklahoma City, we should expect our legislators to be interacting with constituents and working to solve issues all year long.
Perhaps encouraging citizens to hold their state representatives and senators to a higher standard of service is a more productive step than criticizing the pay raise.
Should we demand more from our elected officials? Absolutely.
Should we endorse a financial barrier to running for office because we aren’t happy with the current state of affairs? Nope!
Mackenzie Lance Jones, Tulsa
Police-community divide
To both sides on this issue, I grow weary of reading the accounts slanted to prove one side or the other is wrong.
In a Tulsa World editorial column, Damario Solomon-Simmons brings up the 1921 Race Massacre, Ollie Brooks and Terence Crutcher to deflect the findings of a University of Cincinnati study that contradict some of the findings of the Human Rights Watch (“When they see us: Race has always been a factor in TPD’s use of force against black Tulsans,” Oct. 15).
The facts of the deaths of Crutcher and Brooks, while mentioned without context, leads me to believe they are mentioned to inflame a segment of the community angry at law enforcement.
My opinion is both would have been arrested in their encounters with law enforcement had they not died. Among other facts, both had illegal substances in their systems and physical ailments that could have been a contributing factor in their deaths.
The Human Rights Watch report lists others who died after encounters with Tulsa Police.
The report points out that drug treatment, mental health and homelessness are societal issues police are tasked with due to underfunding by state agencies. Each of the deaths named had one of these issues associated with the police encounter.
There are needed reforms. The fees and fines reform mentioned in the report makes sense.
Dealing with racism and bias on both sides is an excellent change that Tulsa is close to addressing.
This is a right and wrong issue, not about who is right.
Dave Walker, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Dave Walker spent 36 years as a Tulsa Police officer and detective including leading the homicide division.
Appreciate project pause
As a citizen impacted by the city of Tulsa’s current eminent domain proceedings, the pause on the Elm Creek Basin Project is appreciated.
The pause allows for additional questions to surface and gives an opportunity to explore the necessity versus economic motivations.
While the pond plan is no surprise, the consistent change in plans over the last 20 years has left Pearl District citizens unaware of the impacts to their livelihoods. Citizens have been in limbo since the ‘90s and were discouraged from improving their homes with the ax of the looming Elm Creek Basin project.
Hence, a destabilization of the Pearl District ensues and continues. So, while we pause, we dig a little deeper.
As late as October 2018, the Tulsa Development Authority was hosting public forums to receive input for development around the east and west ponds. TDA’s mere involvement begs the question of economic motivation, as their function is to help developers purchase land.
While the engineering plans are littered with redevelopment language, necessity of the pond is still in question. The occurrences of actual, real flooding seem to be difficult for Engineering Services to pinpoint.
In fact, the city was recently honored with The Ronald D. Flanagan Platinum Project Award, stating “the city of Tulsa experienced no flooding in buildings permitted within city limits in the 2019 Arkansas River Flood.”
Perhaps the above statements clarify the questions and is the reasoning city engineers couldn’t corroborate flooding in the Elm Creek Basin. Necessity? Or economically motivated?
Tara Dawson, Tulsa
Facts, not legends
As the author of the first Tulsa-published history of the 1921 race riot in 50 years, I have an interest in current activities of the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, the state medical examiner and others.
The effort seems predicated on legends that hundreds were “massacred” during the riot. The assumption will probably never be dispelled unless mass graves are discovered and bodies are proven to be riot victims.
If mass graves are never found, the legend will be perpetuated, perhaps by the idea that bodies were floated down the Arkansas River.
As a published history academician, I have always tried to avoid legends and focus on facts. Facts, unfortunately, often contradict more popular legends.
The official report to Gov. J.B.A. Robertson in 1921 stated the facts known then. After the adjutant general ordered national guardsmen from other cities to survey downtown Tulsa and 35 burned-out blocks in Greenwood, they found a total of 30 bodies. Twenty were black victims; 10 were white. A two-to-one ratio does not reflect a massacre but rather a battle between two armed mobs. It was quelled only by the arrival by train of national guardsmen from Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Bartlesville and other communities.
What happens then if mass graves are not found? Will the “massacre” legend still be perpetuated by the Tulsa World, public school teachers and hack writers, or will history fall back on what happened, not what some want to have happened for their own purposes?
Ed Wheeler, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Ed Wheeler, a retired Oklahoma National Guard brigadier general and Tulsa Community College instructor, is the author of “Profile of a Race Riot,” in Impact Magazine in 1971, the first serious contemporary look at the events of May 29 to June 1, 1921.
Keep ‘Live PD’
Regarding the story “Tulsa city councilors want it known they had no say in ‘Live PD’ TV contract (Oct. 17),” I totally disagree.
What is it about the positive exposure for our city that the city councilors object to?
The officers have been great examples of how policing should be done. They treat the alleged offender with respect even when they become unruly.
I would ask if the objecting councilors have even seen the show.
By Councilor Kara Joy McKee’s referring to it as a “gladiator sport,” it appears she hasn’t.
McKee wondered if suspects realized the “potential implications” of allowing themselves to be filmed and felt the show focused on people who were black, brown or poor.
Individuals should make their own decision about being recorded.
The show doesn’t focus on people who are black, brown and poor. They focus on people allegedly committing crimes.
If they happen to be black, brown, poor, have tattoos or are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, then so be it.
As to what areas of the city are shown, obviously police must go where there is activity.
If nothing ever happens, the show will find another city to film.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said she doesn’t know anyone wanting “Live PD” in Tulsa.
Recently, at a meeting, I found 12 of 17 people who watch the show, and nine were weekly viewers.
We can’t let our city councilors do the city an injustice by trying to get TPD removed from the show.
Mike Johnson, Broken Arrow