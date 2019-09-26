Hidden figures in TPS
With the concern regarding the Tulsa Public Schools shortfall, there has been limited exposure to the actual budget, other than the “in arrears’ figure” of $20 million.
It is hard to make decisions to help the downfall without the knowledge of actual expenses to various programs, and this should include administration salaries.
The recent central office reorganization of job eliminations and creation of other jobs added to the budget.
The management skills of the current superintendent may be very good in areas other than finance.
I hope the Tulsa School Board will take a hard and long look into the management of TPS and not let it become a political arena.
Barbara Linthicum Smith, Jenks
Stitt wrong about raises
We have schools that are facing huge deficits and Gov. Stitt spends money to restructure his office and give people $20,000 and $30,000 raises (“Stitt uses $2 million in additional funds to restructure Governor’s Office,” Sept. 21)?
Our teachers barely make more that $30,000 a year, but his personnel deserve huge raises? That money could have been used for education, roads, mental health or issues with the homeless population.
I can think of many good uses of that money instead of giving his staff $20,000 and $30,000 raises. It is a shame and a disgrace that he was able to do that.
It was done with full knowledge of many other places that $2 million could have been used.
Linda Gottschalk, Tulsa
Urban schools must succeed
Thank you to Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene for his column regarding the defunding of Tulsa Public Schools (“Tulsa Public School looks to make up a $20 million budget hole, but the state continues to prevent Tulsa taxpayers from reinvesting in their schools,” Sept. 15).
It is so disappointing to learn that our current deciders are not convinced that maintaining a strong public education system is good for Oklahoma.
There are so many reasons for keeping our inner-city schools strong: avoiding urban sprawl, people working in cities being able to live comfortably near their places of employment and, most of all, strong neighborhood schools are the base for strong neighborhoods to keep cities safe and free of crime.
Let’s do what we can to convince our governor, legislators and people who elect them to properly fund all of our public schools.
John Merritt, Tulsa
Unfair questioning of sincerity
The letter “Lankford’s poor answer” (Sept. 15) was an unfair questioning of the sincerity of Sen. Lankford’s expression of dislike for the practices and concern for conditions at U.S. border detention facilities, while reflecting they were initiated through decisions by the previous administration.
When Lankford meets his maker, as imagined in the letter, he will have no reason for concern about his remark concerning those detention facilities.
There have never been easy moral answers to situations involving how governments react during the course of human affairs.
Lankford’s answer only reflected his government’s liability for what is happening and how it occurred. There was no indication of the moral turpitude implied by the letter when it equated U.S. border facilities to inhumane cages and by insinuation to Nazi gas chambers or Ku Klux Klan ropes.
Such comparisons might be considered as bearing false witness.
Jack Chowning, Mannford
Presidential responsibilities
Think, for a moment, that you are the U.S. president. Your intelligence community tells you that something was big-time questionable with Americans (government and/or private citizens) acting in questionable ways while in foreign countries.
Wouldn’t it be your responsibility to alert the president of that foreign country that Americans may be involved in mischief or corruption?
Or would you want Americans to be involved in what appears to be crime and corruption in foreign countries?
Dennis Gronquist, Stillwater
Leave tribes alone
I voted for Gov. Kevin Stitt, and I expected him to do a lot of good things for Oklahoma.
But trying to make up the state’s shortage of money by taking it from the Indian tribes is not a good or acceptable idea.
The tribes finally have a good thing going for them. The casinos provide tax money and jobs for the state that it would otherwise not have.
And tribes take care of their members, providing health care, dental and eye services.
So leave the Indians alone. This is reminiscent of white men again trying to break treaties.
Jill Quinton, Kellyville
Brookside divided
Four years ago in the Tulsa World, I described, as a resident of the Brookside neighborhood, the obvious unkept and trashy stretch of Peoria Avenue north of 34th Street, while the area south of 34th Street was extremely well manicured.
I’m a walker and go through that area almost every day.
I see the overgrown grassy areas and center medians in front of businesses going north with cockroaches, ants and other bugs. But, going south, there are no sign of critters.
North of 34th Street there has been a constant failure of restaurants while to the south almost zero closures.
I wonder if first impressions of people looking for dinner come to mind while navigating the area.
I hope the kitchens north of 34th Street are cleaner than their curbs and flower beds.
Joe Harris, Tulsa