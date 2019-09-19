Keep Earth as God created
In regard to the letter to the editor “God will take care of the Earth” (Sept. 16) concerning climate change and a loving God, it is worth a reminder of what Scripture says about caring for his creation.
In Genesis 2:15, we read “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it.” Notice the last two words, “keep it.”
We should keep it as God created it. It is not ours to destroy with our arrogance and greed.
Yet, we have destroyed forest land for our own selfish use and not replaced those cut down with saplings to replace what we’ve taken.
We’ve polluted our water and air with our selfish desires to have more and discarded common sense that tells us (and what Scripture points out), we reap what we sow (Galatians 6:7-8).
Yes, as the letter mentioned, God saved Noah. However, he destroyed the rest of a selfish, sinful population who had no regard for God and his beautiful gift of earth and its creatures.
After the flood, God told Noah in Genesis 6:11, “And I establish my covenant with you: Never again will all life be cut off by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the Earth.”
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to determine what our selfishness is leading to: Climate change is real. And we are to blame.
God will not destroy the Earth. Man will.
Carol Round, Grove
Time for Medicare Part D
It is that time of the year again, Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7.
It is very important for all seniors on Medicare to review their Part D prescription drug coverage every year to ensure they are getting the most effective coverage for the price.
This review is important because each year the insurance companies can change their premium rates, the drugs they cover and the copay rates the enrollee pays. So the plan you were on in 2019 may not be the best plan for you in 2020.
There is free counseling help available at LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa’s leading United Way agencies. LIFE has a large team of qualified counseling staff and volunteers to help you.
And the counseling is available by appointment, so no need to spend hours waiting at a first-come, first-served location. Just call 918-664-9000 to make an appointment for your free, personal review session.
Doing this brings peace of mind as you will find out if your current plan is still the best one for you for 2020. I encourage all Medicare Part D seniors to take advantage of this free, valuable community service.
Jeanne Sturges, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Jeanne Sturges is on the board of directors for LIFE Senior Services and is a counseling volunteer in the Medicare Part D program.
Problems with city article
The alleged sexual misconduct attributed to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was back in the news with the publication of a new book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.”
In an article on energy found in Vision Tulsa 2019 titled “Finding Common Ground in Energy,” former Mayor Dewey Bartlett lamented that “last fall (2018) the political theater surrounding the possible confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh was wearing everyone out.”
It doesn’t matter whether one believes Kavanaugh or his accusers. Reference to a situation involving an alleged sexual assault does not belong in promotional material representing the city of Tulsa. It certainly has nothing to do with energy.
Bartlett may have thought his opening sentence was clever. He was wrong. It was gratuitous, politically divisive and extremely insensitive to survivors of sexual assault, including myself.
I worked for Call Rape as a volunteer coordinator. I was privy to the details of every assault recounted by our volunteers. It was difficult to say the least. I am a public health nurse with 22 years of experience working in reproductive health and many a tear has been shed in my office when my clients shared their personal stories of sexual assault.
I understand the trauma, pain and, too often, the shame that can trail survivors of sexual assault for the rest of their lives. It not something to be made light of.
I sincerely hope that the city of Tulsa will exercise greater oversight of promotional materials used in the future.
Nancy Moran, Tulsa
Question TPS claims
Tulsa parents have reason to question recent claims made by Tulsa Public Schools officials.
TPS recently announced it faces a budget shortfall and must cut $20 million. After historic increases of $620 million the last two years, what is the cause of this shortfall? A lack of state funding, of course.
Here’s the real explanation: Enrollment has declined for each of the last seven years at TPS, dropping by almost 5,000 students since 2011. Astonishingly, as enrollment has declined, TPS claims operating expenses have increased. Finances aside, the real issue is why parents are choosing a different option for their children.
The Tulsa World reported that only 57% of TPS students reported feeling safe at school last year; only 26.1% were proficient in both reading and math.
Who can blame parents for looking for an alternative?
The cause of Tulsa’s financial challenges is clear: Parents and students have decided they would be better served elsewhere, and the district is feeling the financial consequences.
The district serves the students and parents, not the other way around. If Tulsa officials want to turn the district around, they should stop demanding a taxpayer bailout and instead focus on how to better serve children.
Curtis Shelton,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: Curtis Shelton is a policy research fellow at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
Ways to stop vaping
Young people in Oklahoma deserve every opportunity to live full and healthy lives. But every day, our kids are falling victim to Big Tobacco’s dangerous marketing and getting hooked on tobacco products.
Twenty-seven percent of kids reported using tobacco products in 2018, and youth use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed by 78% among high schoolers over the last year alone. These alarming statistics are no accident.
Big Tobacco is pairing flashy marketing campaigns with fruit, candy and menthol flavored products in order to appeal to kids — and it’s working.
More than 80% of kids who have used tobacco products report the first one they ever tried was flavored. Flavors can improve the ease of use of a product by masking harsh effects, and they are a leading reason young people report using tobacco products.
To halt this epidemic and protect our kids from a lifelong addiction to tobacco, our lawmakers must stop Big Tobacco from using flavors to hook young people to their products.
That’s why I traveled to Washington, D.C. last week to ask Rep. Kevin Hern, along with the entire Oklahoma congressional delegation, to support both the SAFE Kids Act and the Reversing the Youth Epidemic Act in order to protect young people from a lifelong addiction.
It’s time for our lawmakers to act. We can’t ignore the pathway to addiction, disease and death that flavored products are paving for our kids.
Ellen Tillery, Tulsa