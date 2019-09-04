City package problems
Mayor G.T. Bynum is promoting a new bond issue for streets in Tulsa. We all know Tulsa needs better streets (“Council approves projects, sets election for Improve Our Tulsa II on Nov. 12,” Aug. 8).
But why should we approve this new package when city government has not built what the voters approved in 2013?
The project to widen Yale Avenue between 81st Street and 91st Street was approved by voters in 2013. The project was supposed to widen this one-mile section of Yale to six lanes plus turning lanes.
The intersections at 81st and 91st streets were already widened to accept the new road. The people of Tulsa approved $31.3 million to finish the job.
No significant construction work has been done.
Some small utility cables might have been relocated, but no major construction has been done; no ditches have been dug; pipes or power lines have not been relocated.
The hill and dangerous curves are still in the same place they were in 2013. There are collisions on those curves nearly every time it rains.
Now the mayor is promoting a new tax package pointing out the obvious need for improved streets in Tulsa.
Improved streets are something most of us want and are willing to pay for, but so far the city has not built the street we approved six years ago. How do we know they will build what we approve this time?
The only leverage I can think of that the voters have is to vote no on the new proposal until they build what has already been approved.
Larry Knight, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The widening between 81st and 91st streets will begin construction in late 2020 and end in 2021.
Epic funding questioned
It’s barely been a year since I supported teachers striking for better funding and a raise. Now I’m learning Epic has enough public funding to spend $2.4 million on advertising and self- promotion? (“Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships,” Aug. 30).
It sounds like Epic is actually overfunded and should have its public funding redistributed to a school that could use it more effectively.
This is terrible news for the education system’s effort to convince us it is underfunded. If I were a teacher, I’d be furious.
When we’re constantly hearing horror stories about low-wage teachers having to buy their own supplies, I wonder how many classrooms Epic’s advertising spending could supply?
Eric McKinney, Broken Arrow
Understanding TU governance
I commend the World’s recent story on the turmoil surrounding the University of Tulsa’s restructuring, and recognize Randy Krehbiel for his well-sourced and balanced essay (“For better or worse, TU begins transformational makeover: ‘This is evolving,’ Clancy says,” Aug. 25).
I respond to one aspect of the piece.
The article creates a narrative of hard-headed administrators charged with making tough choices versus dreamy academics unconcerned with practical matters. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
While professors are passionate about their research and teaching (as they should be!), they are not disconnected from the business of running a university. Many have considerable administrative experience.
As department chairs, associate deans, program officers, grant writers and administrators, we are well familiar with managing budgets and people, not to mention leading meaningful strategic planning.
Though often invisible to the general public, research and teaching faculty carry out much of administrative work that make TU and other universities operate on a day-to-day basis. Universities call this shared governance.
Over this summer, TU faculty have conducted deep research into restructuring plans adopted (and sometimes rejected) by other institutions, familiarized ourselves with the workings of educational consultants and penned a series of position papers analyzing aspects of True Commitment.
Through this we’ve learned that managing institutional change rests upon developing “stakeholder buy in” well before finalizing any plan.
Providing ample opportunity for employees to participate meaningfully in strategic planning isn’t just a nice thing to do, but essential to avoiding the kind of turmoil TU finds itself in today.
Brian Hosmer, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Brian Hosmer is the H.G. Barnard Associate Professor of Western American History at TU.
Unique tribal laws
Whenever American Indian policy is discussed, including our state’s present negotiations with 31 tribes covered by the state’s gambling compact, most writers tend to sugar over the fact that the state of Oklahoma is sui generis in any such discussions.
As the final resting place for dozens and dozens of tribes, which were urged to relocate here at the point of a federal bayonet and the Indian Removal Act, Oklahoma will always be unique.
So when writers compare Oklahoma’s compact negotiations to those of California, Minnesota, Oregon or Nebraska, I wonder: Did they remember to ask how many dozens of removal tribes their compacts covered or how many hundreds of casinos these tribes have launched?
In many, if not most, of these states, the answer would be none, once again leaving Oklahoma unique with its dozens of removal tribes and its hundreds of casinos.
Until these writers recognize Oklahoma’s uniqueness, any comparisons of Indian policy between the states are apples to oranges.
Steven L. Perry,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: The state and tribes are not in negotiation at this point. Gov. Stitt states he wants to renegotiate the terms when the compacts expire in December. The tribes argue the compacts automatically extend.
Mullin’s empty campaign
Oklahomans in general are pretty accepting of mediocre representation in state and federal government.
I thought I detected a slight upgrade in representation a few weeks ago when U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin put on his big boy pants for a bit to express some dismay over the national debt increase pushed by President Trump.
Even more surprising than this first-of-its-kind of criticism of Trump policy from Mullin, he pointed out President Obama’s better record on the issue.
Mullin then proceeded to mar this mature foray into responsible, bipartisan statesmanship by stating, “The Democrats have been talking impeachment because they have nothing else to run on.”
Even if true, this requires Mullin to forget or ignore how he was elected on a campaign consisting of anti-Obama rhetoric and nothing else to speak of.
Bill Evans, Tulsa
Think through names
In Ginnie Graham’s column “No push in Oklahoma to change Native American mascots or imagery” (Aug. 23), she discusses why the term “redskin” should be banned in our state.
While I do agree with her sentiment of not glorifying racial slurs, I feel she has not considered the impact of what such a ban, if carried out to its natural extent, would have on our state’s very identity.
The name of our state, “Oklahoma,” is derived from a Choctaw honorific used to refer to themselves in relation to other non-native people groups.
This term was a conjunction of two Choctaw words, “okla” and “humma.” Okla means people or man and humma means red.
Thus, Oklahoma literally means “the people who are red” or, for the sake of this argument, “the red-skinned men.”
Thus, a full ban of the word “redskin” in all its iterations would also mean censoring the name of our state.
Having considered that, would anyone proposing such a blanket ban be willing to carry it out to its logical conclusion?
Zachary Gill, Tulsa