Okies own guns
Most folk round here own a gun,
For hunting, protection and fun.
They’re quick on the draw,
But they follow the law,
And they’re not out to hurt anyone.
— John Wilson, Tulsa
Garden party
At the market the candidate Beto
Asked the seller to slice a tomato.
He quietly said
“This fruit’s way too red,
I think I’d prefer a potato.”
— Dennis Born, Wagoner
Aisle be!
The Dems in Congress are having a ball,
Blaming Trump for this, that and the wall.
Well, have your fun,
But if you run
You might not come back next fall.
— Don Pearson, Tulsa
