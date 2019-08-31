France G7 Summit Trump

U.S President Donald Trump smiles during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, where they announced that the U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on a new trade agreement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Okies own guns

Most folk round here own a gun,

For hunting, protection and fun.

They’re quick on the draw,

But they follow the law,

And they’re not out to hurt anyone.

— John Wilson, Tulsa

Garden party

At the market the candidate Beto

Asked the seller to slice a tomato.

He quietly said

“This fruit’s way too red,

I think I’d prefer a potato.”

— Dennis Born, Wagoner

Aisle be!

The Dems in Congress are having a ball,

Blaming Trump for this, that and the wall.

Well, have your fun,

But if you run

You might not come back next fall.

— Don Pearson, Tulsa

