The governor’s gamble
Stitt’s take on tribal gaming’s not obtuse,
Though his play on this one may be fast and loose.
The tribes don’t seem shaken,
By the stance Stitt’s taken.
Could he crack the egg by killing the goose?
— John Staedke, Tulsa
